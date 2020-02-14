New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 14, 2020

Hope everyone had a good Valentine's Day! Here's your Evening Reading to snuggle up next to.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY LOVE STREAM

LOOP DADDY 2020! Join the movement.

Solid Internet video with dogs

Really solid video with dogs on the Internet you got there.

YouTube turns 15 years old

Steamy Bernie Sanders 2020 ad

I also care about criminal justice reform and climate change.

Mariah Carey is rich af, but is that a dinosaur?

Really makes you think.

Super cool VR Google Poly demo

Well done, Bacon. Crispy.

Maarten Goldstein's The Witcher Netflix Season 1 review

I agree that they should tighten up the graphics on level 3.

Hero of Time

Melee is good.

The choice is yours to make

Why not both? Is it because playing Fire Emblem is a full-time job?

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Back home. DICE 2020 was cool.

Ed Boon wants you to do it for Shacknews

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 14, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog. I pick her up tomorrow morning.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola