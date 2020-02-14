Evening Reading - February 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY LOVE STREAM
LOOP DADDY 2020! Join the movement.
Solid Internet video with dogs
I heard a little more barking than normal from the puppy corral, so I went to check it out. It was Rocky, letting me know that his brother Ryman... might need a little help. pic.twitter.com/iu605vulW7— Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) February 14, 2020
Really solid video with dogs on the Internet you got there.
YouTube turns 15 years old
Happy 15th Birthday, @YouTube!— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 14, 2020
Fun fact YouTube started as an online dating site on Valentine's Day before switching to open video hosting... they did help me find my love for video anyway ❤️
Steamy Bernie Sanders 2020 ad
Late night Bernie Twitter is wild.pic.twitter.com/zEWEOD0asg— Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) February 14, 2020
I also care about criminal justice reform and climate change.
Mariah Carey is rich af, but is that a dinosaur?
I ain’t the smartest man in the world but uhhh, is that a dinosaur 🧐 https://t.co/SV6gMzt7fQ— BunchaButt! (@keiajayy) February 13, 2020
Really makes you think.
Super cool VR Google Poly demo
Using Google Poly to source assets at runtime. Now you can create almost anything! #VR #gamedev #indiedev #Oculus #Google #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/umtOiJGxMg— andy bacon (@playfulbacon) February 14, 2020
Well done, Bacon. Crispy.
Maarten Goldstein's The Witcher Netflix Season 1 review
Very late on watching The Witcher but man that was a great first season, loved pretty much everything about it. Next year maybe some more $$ towards monster CGI though? Haha.— Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) February 12, 2020
I agree that they should tighten up the graphics on level 3.
Hero of Time
WE HAVE OUR FIRST GAME 5 LAST STOCK SITUATION OF #SmashSummit 9 😱😱😱@TempoAxe GOING TURBO MODE and defeating Zain 3-2!— Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) February 14, 2020
📺 https://t.co/gTvtiwXfa6 pic.twitter.com/bIlWNQ5Zm1
Melee is good.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/2jCuQGEKdX— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 15, 2020
Back home. DICE 2020 was cool.
Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/FEBisuF4dE— 3D Realms (@3DRealms) February 14, 2020
