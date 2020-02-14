Evening Reading - February 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY LOVE STREAM

LOOP DADDY 2020! Join the movement.

Solid Internet video with dogs

I heard a little more barking than normal from the puppy corral, so I went to check it out. It was Rocky, letting me know that his brother Ryman... might need a little help. pic.twitter.com/iu605vulW7 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) February 14, 2020

Really solid video with dogs on the Internet you got there.

YouTube turns 15 years old

Happy 15th Birthday, @YouTube!



Fun fact YouTube started as an online dating site on Valentine's Day before switching to open video hosting... they did help me find my love for video anyway ❤️ — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 14, 2020

Steamy Bernie Sanders 2020 ad

Late night Bernie Twitter is wild.pic.twitter.com/zEWEOD0asg — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) February 14, 2020

I also care about criminal justice reform and climate change.

Mariah Carey is rich af, but is that a dinosaur?

I ain’t the smartest man in the world but uhhh, is that a dinosaur 🧐 https://t.co/SV6gMzt7fQ — BunchaButt! (@keiajayy) February 13, 2020

Really makes you think.

Super cool VR Google Poly demo

Well done, Bacon. Crispy.

Maarten Goldstein's The Witcher Netflix Season 1 review

Very late on watching The Witcher but man that was a great first season, loved pretty much everything about it. Next year maybe some more $$ towards monster CGI though? Haha. — Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) February 12, 2020

I agree that they should tighten up the graphics on level 3.

Hero of Time

WE HAVE OUR FIRST GAME 5 LAST STOCK SITUATION OF #SmashSummit 9 😱😱😱@TempoAxe GOING TURBO MODE and defeating Zain 3-2!



📺 https://t.co/gTvtiwXfa6 pic.twitter.com/bIlWNQ5Zm1 — Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) February 14, 2020

Melee is good.

The choice is yours to make

pic.twitter.com/KlB5aMQU74 — Trashpanda @ CEO of Spoiling Myself 🖤🦅🏳️‍🌈🔞 (@FateTheArcher) February 14, 2020

Why not both? Is it because playing Fire Emblem is a full-time job?

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Back home. DICE 2020 was cool.

Ed Boon wants you to do it for Shacknews

