Sonic the Hedgehog movie is out today & there's a Steam sale on all the games The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has launched, and Steam is capitalizing by offering their entire catalogue of Sonic games at discount.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is officially out in theaters on this Valentine’s Day. Comedian Ben Schwartz brings the CG blue blur to life as legendary actor Jim Carrey plays opposite as Doctor Robotnik. The film has looked weird at times, but also fun and quirky. If you can’t make it to the theater to see it today, or don’t want to fight the crowds, you can still get your Sonic on. Steam is offering the entire library of Sonic the Hedgehog games on sale for up to 75% off.

Steam launched their Sonic the Hedgehog sale on February 14, 2020 in honor of the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Everything from the original Sonic games in the form of Genesis Classic ports, to the Sonic Adventure games, all the way to the much more recent and beloved Sonic Mania are featured. Even the Sonic Racing games are featured in the sale. You can even pick up more gimmicky spinoffs like Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine and Sonic Spinball. Can’t decide on what to pick up? You can even get a bundle of all the games on sale at once, also on discount.

The Sonic the Hedgehog library of Steam games is featuring some pretty great deals of 50 to 75 percent off if you're looking to get your fix of the blue blur.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has had an interesting narrative leading up to its launch in the last year. Many will remember the contentious first trailers which spurred a lot of criticism based on Sonic’s… questionable look. This in turn led the studio to push the movie back to 2020 while the animation team reworked Sonic’s design. It ultimately paid off and Sonic came out looking better in newer trailers, and now here we are on launch day.

It’s a shame that the most recent Sonic outing, Mario & Sonic at the Olympics Tokyo 2020 isn’t on Steam, given that the mobile version of that game just got announced as well, but the entire offering of Steam Sonic games is still pretty good and this weekend’s movie launch makes it a great time to fill your library with any Sonic games you’re missing.