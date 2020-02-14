Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 14: The Division 2 down to $3

Something a little odd popped up earlier this week. Ubisoft slashed the price of The Division 2 to just $3. Surely this had to have been done in error. But no, there it is. The Division 2, down to just three bucks.
Of course, it was to lead into the announcement of the Warlords of New York expansion. But you know what the big takeaway from that is? Holy cow, the base game is just $3 right now! Naturally, that's not going to last forever, so be sure to jump over to the PlayStation and Xbox stores to check that out.
Elsewhere, the PlayStation sales from last week are still going strong, as are many of the Nintendo deals. Nintendo's also added a few publishers to its deals lineup this weekend, so be sure to take a look at all of that. And of course, Xbox's Anime Month continues, but with a fresh lineup of games, including Jump Force and Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TT Isle of Man - FREE!
- Batman: The Telltale Series - FREE!
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle (Sonic Mania + Sonic Forces + Team Sonic Racing) - $44.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- The best from Capcom is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Capcom Sale.
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $38.99 (35% off)
- Find more of the best games from 2K Games! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One 2K Publisher Sale.
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $9.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The best games from Ubisoft are on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Jump Force - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate the best of anime all month long! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Anime Month Sale.
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $35.99 (40% off)
- Concrete Genie - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Control - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Play the very best of the critically acclaimed games. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Critics' Choice Sale.
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $19.49 (35% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Go back to the past with the best remasters and retro games. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Remasters & Retro Sale.
- If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you're getting The Sims 4 for free this month, but you'll probably want some expansions and bundles to go along with it. So celebrate 20 years of The Sims with the PlayStation 4 Sims Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- BioShock: The Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Sims 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Firewall Zero Hour - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $29.99 (33% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $19.99 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $9.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $9.99 (50% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $19.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $19.99 (60% off)
- Okami HD - $11.99 (40% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (33% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Monaco: Complete Edition - $9.89 (33% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (65% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $19.49 (33% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $14.99 (25% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Worms W.M.D. - $10.19 (67% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $6.24 (75% off)
