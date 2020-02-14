New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 14: The Division 2 down to $3

Ubisoft revealed the all-new expansion for The Division 2 earlier this week. More importantly, it slashed the price of the base game to an absurd new low for a limited time!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Something a little odd popped up earlier this week. Ubisoft slashed the price of The Division 2 to just $3. Surely this had to have been done in error. But no, there it is. The Division 2, down to just three bucks.

Of course, it was to lead into the announcement of the Warlords of New York expansion. But you know what the big takeaway from that is? Holy cow, the base game is just $3 right now! Naturally, that's not going to last forever, so be sure to jump over to the PlayStation and Xbox stores to check that out.

Elsewhere, the PlayStation sales from last week are still going strong, as are many of the Nintendo deals. Nintendo's also added a few publishers to its deals lineup this weekend, so be sure to take a look at all of that. And of course, Xbox's Anime Month continues, but with a fresh lineup of games, including Jump Force and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

