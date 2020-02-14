Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 14: Gotta go fast!

Blue streak speeds by

Sonic the Hedgehog!

Too fast for the naked eye

Sonic the Hedgehog!

Sonic!

He can really move!

Sonic!

He's got an attitude!

Sonic!

He's the fastest thing alive!

You might have heard, but there's a Sonic the Hedgehog movie out this weekend. And word is, it's actually GOOD! Yes, we're living in an age where a Sonic movie is better than a lot of recent Sonic games. But this isn't supposed to be me dunking on Sonic. This is supposed to be me pointing out that there are Sonic sales across the online space this weekend. And you gotta go fast if you want to catch them.

Steam has the full Sonic catalog on sale, along with a full Ultimate bundle that collects them all. If you're looking to shop around, Fanatical and the Humble Store are among the outlets who are also offering up discounts on Sonic.

Elsewhere, Steam is also offering up a free weekend for DayZ, while the Epic Games Store has Kingdom Come: Deliverance for you to keep for free as long as you claim it before next Thursday. And of course, it's February 14, so celebrate your love of games over on Green Man Gaming and the Epic Games Store, who are having special sales.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Celebrate GamersGate's 15 anniversary. Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Frostpunk (w/The Rifts DLC), Pathfinder: Kingmaker Explorer Edition, Book of Demons, Cryofall, Okami HD, Eliza, Shenzhen I/O, Project Warlock, The Hex, Warstone TD, Underhero, Night Call, and Tales from Off-Peak City Vol. 1. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Cosmic Trip and Smashbox Arena. Pay more than the average $13.93 for Gorn, Budget Cuts, and Space Pirate Trainer. Pay $15 or more to also receive Superhot VR and Moss. These activate on Steam, however you will need a VR headset to make the most of them.

Or pay $1 or more for Train Simulator 2020 and the Riviera Line in the Fifties Exeter Kingswear Route Add-On, Western Hydraulics Pack, Miami West Palm Beach Route, and CSX AC6000CW Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $4.73 to get the Weardale & Teesdale Network Route, BR Class 24 Loco, North Jersey Coast Line Route, NJ TRANSIT GP40PH-2B Loco, West Rhine Kln Koblenz Route, and MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Chatham Main & Medway Valley Lines Route, BR Class 402 '2-HAL' EMU, Feather River Canyon Route, Western Pacific FP7 California Zephyr Loco, Hamburg S1 S-Bahn Route, and DB BR 114 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $2.99 (95% off)

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.