Mobile game Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 dated for May Time to become athletes alongside Sonic, the fastest thing alive, in this first look at the upcoming Olympics-centered mobile game.

We may have just experienced the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with Mario and Sonic, but now Sonic gets his own turn as a solo athlete.

Sonic at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020 is a mobile title that's headed to both iOS and android this May. This time, Sonic gets to shine on his own, with a series of new and returning events, like those seen in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. But don't think there won't still be plenty to do and get excited over. Sonic's handling it all on his own, but he's still got surprises in store.

This particular mobile title will be serving up 100m, 400m hurdles, archery, badminton, BMX, diving – 3m springboard, fencing, hammer throw, javelin throw, karate, long jump, sport climbing, shooting – trap, table tennis, and a trampoline competition. You can also participate in the egg pawn rush, claw game, number lock, quiz challenge, souvenir search, and Tokyo Skytree mini games if you wish.

Right now, there's a pre-registration campaign going on, where the more people who sign up to play early, the more rewards will be given out. At 100,000 sign-ups, Sonic Racing's "Ocean View" song will be added to the game. At 300,000 sign-ups, additional training points will be given out for use in events. At 500,000 sign-ups, a Miraitowa badge will be unlocked. Rewards over 500,000 have yet to be announced.

You can snag Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 on iOS and Android when it launches on May 7, 2020.