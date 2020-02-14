First Post! February 14, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
Marc also did a special super secret stream on his Twitter page yesterday.
Letting the stress out. https://t.co/Vd755TN2Jh— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 14, 2020
Don't swat me bro
“Don’t worry if you didn’t get someone’s business card at DICE this year because E3 will be leaking everyone’s information before the show.” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #diceawards— salacious b. tinsley (@AgentTinsley) February 14, 2020
Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller did a great job at the DICE 2020 Awards.
Multiple reports of female colleagues being harassed at Aria in Las Vegas
Hey men of the world: don’t follow a woman in a hotel elevator to her floor. Don’t make a joke about which floor she’s going to and how you are going too. It’s creepy AF. Just don’t do it. pic.twitter.com/SQfMaYl6Ei— Andrea Rene (@andrearene) February 14, 2020
DICE 2020 was a safe enough event, but several women were harassed as they got on the elevator from the casino floor.
dude followed me into the hotel elevator bank and repeatedly asked “what floor are you on?” idk why the security guard that was right there wouldn’t intervene in that situation but whatever. pic.twitter.com/Ojtn7Di053— Jacqui Collins ✈️ LAX (@jacquicollins_) February 12, 2020
Don't be like these douchebags.
#OperationMuteCity
Hola! Empezamos la mañana escuchando F-Zero! F-Zero SNES Mute City (Endless Challenge). Compositores: Yumiko Kameya y Naoto Ishida. #Nintendo #FZero #OperationMuteCity #ReviveFZero #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/bzjJTUIuAS— F-ZeroSpain (@FZeroSpain) February 13, 2020
Some F-Zero this morning. Have some.
