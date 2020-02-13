Borderlands 3 February 13 update patch notes Find out everything you need to know about the Borderlands 3 February 13 update with these handy patch notes.

Still playing Borderlands 3? Then Gearbox has some great news for you with the latest update. If you’re curious to know what the update holds, then keep reading, as we’ve put together a list of all the changes included in the Borderlands 3 February 13 update patch notes below.

Borderlands 3 February 13 update patch notes

There’s a lot to talk about this update, so we’re going to get right down to business. First and foremost, the Broken Hearts Day event is now live for the next week. Head to Sanctuary III and talk with Maurice to get started on the new event. You could find yourself with tons of rewards, including two level 53 weapons the Terminal Polyaimorous and the Wedding Invitation.

If you’re not into events, then you’ll also find a handy Event Toggle option now available in Borderlands 3. This new feature will be in all future events and will allow you to disable the Broken Hearts Day event from the main menu. This feature was highly request by the community, and is just one of many things many fans will be looking forward to this update.

On the topic of adding highly requested features, you can finally skip cutscenes in the Borderlands 3 campaign. This has been a feature that fans were begging for since the game’s initial launch and it’s great to see Gearbox finally releasing it. The level cap has also been increased to a whopping 53, so get out there and start earning yourself more experience, stat!

You can also enable a new True Takedown Mode now at the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event. When enabled, this feature will allow you to scale the Takedown up to the original 4 player standard. It will also be available in all future Takedowns and can be toggled from the switch to the right of the Takedown door.

Not a fan of Guardian Ranks? Well you can disable that now, too, if you want. The Guardian Rank system will even be turned off by default, so those who want to ignore it won’t even have to take any extra steps to do so. This patch also brings the Google Stadia version of Borderlands 3 up to snuff, putting all versions of the game on the same update.

That’s not all, though. The official patch notes post on the Borderlands website also details the following changes:

Stability Addressed multiple reported crashes

Addressed multiple reported memory crashes

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when updating the position of the dueling timer during a level transition

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when there is no player character while spectating in the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur when hijacking a vehicle

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur after extended hours of play

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur during combat in Athenas

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur during combat in Atlas HQ

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur in a multiplayer game in The Droughts

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when loading into a map when Campaign Matchmaking

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when elements react in bodies of water

Addressed a reported freeze that could sometimes occur during garbage collection

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when using Iron Bear

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur after respawning a vehicle and then using the CAR station before the vehicle spawns

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when holding both the left and right arrow keys while on the Skills tab of the ECHO menu on PC

Addressed a rare crash that could sometimes occur when quitting to desktop after another user disconnects during multiplayer on PC

Addressed a reported crash that could sometimes occur when a host selected Quit to Portal on Stadia

Addressed a reported memory leak on map transitions Performance Implemented multiple performance optimizations

Implemented multiple audio performance optimizations

Addressed reported performance issues encountered when players are pushed by another user’s vehicle

Addressed a reported performance issue when fighting enemies at Lumberton Junction in Floodmoor Basin

Addressed reported performance issues when scrolling through Guardian Rank Menu icons quickly General Added weight to the Guardian Rank random reward selection to favor reward options with less tokens applied to them

Addressed a reported concern that some missions were not awarding their cosmetic item rewards

Players should now have the following mission rewards if they completed the associated missions: NOG Mask - Techincal NOGout in Meridian Outskirts

Atlas Classic skin - Atlas, At Last

Gilded Rage Jakobs skin - Cold as the Grave

Signature Style CoV skin - The Great Vault

Drop It Weapon Trinket - It’s Alive

Addressed a reported concern that players could be granted starting gear that was far beyond their level

Addressed a reported concern that a player in spectator mode would occasionally lose functionality when the Takedown host fast traveled to a different map

Addressed a reported concern that a Second Wind would occasionally reset the Takedown mission after players had failed the mission

Addressed a reported concern that players were occasionally respawning at the incorrect checkpoint in Meridian Outskirts

Addressed a reported concern that the player character on the character select menu would be positioned incorrectly when a player late joins a multiplayer game on Skywell-27

Addressed a reported concern that the weapon Tiggs Boom was spawning projectiles in the wrong location

Increased the chance of Tiggs Boom to spawn a projectile

Addressed a reported concern that Anointed Enforcer’s shield would occasionally disappear and make the enemy appear vulnerable when they were not

Addressed a reported concern that third-person healing effects could occasionally scale larger than intended

Addressed a reported concern that players were occasionally being teleported to random places during cutscenes when standing on specific spots in a map

Addressed a reported concern that the incorrect icon was displayed when confirming in Japanese on PlayStation 4

Addressed a reported concern that item cards would occasionally remain present on the screen after picking up an item

Addressed a reported concern that videos could sometimes appear corrupt on Stadia

Addressed a reported concern where certain key inputs would not be accepted properly on Stadia

Addressed a reported concern that the joinable status of a game on Stadia could be inaccurate

Addressed a reported concern with incorrect key glyphs showing when returning to the Main Menu on Stadia

Nativized previous hot fixes Missions Addressed a perceived progression blocker after entering Lectra City from another map after completing the “Collect Batteries” objective of “Kill KillaVolt”

Addressed a perceived progression blocker that occasionally occurred during the “Return toppings to Tina” objective of “Hammerlocked”

Addressed a perceived progression blocker that could sometimes occur after leaving and re-entering the map during the “Check dead drop” objective of “Going Rogue”

Addressed a reported concern where dialog could be repeatedly triggered if the player loaded into another map while on the objective “Take alternate path” during “Footsteps of Giants” on Desolation’s Edge

Addressed a perceived progression blocker during the “Loot Vault” objective with Typhon during “Footsteps of Giants”

Addressed a reported concern where a player with active missions could start a session with no tracked mission if their previously tracked mission could not be tracked Hotfix Notes Addressed a reported concern that the “Emergency Response” perk was increasing Shield Recharge Delay, rather than decreasing it

Addressed a reported concern that the crowd audio was sometimes coming from a separate location while chasing down Carnivora

Added blockers to prevent players from occasionally escaping the map without dying when jumping off the edge of a cliff in Carnivora

Addressed a reported concern that players could walk through a wall of rocks in Carnivora

Added blockers to prevent players from escaping the map near the Apollyon Transit Station New-U in Neon Arterial

Addressed a reported concern that the Gunner could sometimes get stuck in the second area of the Proving Grounds

Addressed a reported concern that players could occasionally escape the Skag of Survival boss area in The Proving Grounds

Addressed a reported concern that the Siren could escape the map while using the “Downfall” ability in Cistern of Slaughter and the Destroyer’s Rift

Addressed a reported concern that the final satellite dish would not appear for the player to destroy at certain distances during “Bad Reception”

Addressed a reported concern that players were unable to break an Eridium crystal cluster in Ambermire

Addressed a reported concern where aim assist was snapping aggressively on the center of an enemy when fighting the Blue Fire and Red Rain boss enemies during “Slaughterstar 3000”

Good grief, Vault Hunters! What a list of changes, right? You can check out our Borderlands 3 guide for even more coverage of the game, and be sure to make the most of the new changes as listed above.