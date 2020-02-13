ShackStream: Returning to The Big Apple with The Division 2 Today's episode of the ShackStream travels to Coney Island and has aspirations of killing hundreds of street thugs.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us back into familiar territory — specifically The Division series. Ubisoft hosted a live stream event earlier this week to announce the first expansion for The Division 2, known as Warlords of New York. Ahead of its March release, owners of the original game get access to the final bit of Year 1 DLC that serves as a prologue to the expansion. We will be diving into that prologue today.

Expect lots of confusion, rolling balls, guns, and tactical jargon. These games don’t brazenly brandish their Tom Clancy trademark for nothing!

The fun kicks off at 4:45 PM ET (01:45 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

