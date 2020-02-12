Nintendo will be at E3 2020, and the sun will rise in the West Nintendo will be returning to E3 2020 for another year of shenanigans, and while we're at it, water is incredibly wet.

If you've been concerned with the flurry of companies pulling out of E3 2020 that Nintendo would no longer be there, don't worry. The Big N is still going to be hanging out at E3 this year.

Nintendo has confirmed to Shacknews that it will indeed be bringing its unique brand of gaming software and hardware to the show. Additionally, a press release from the ESA already made the news public.

"Several leading video game companies have already committed to participating in E3 2020, including Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Warner Bros. Games, among others," read the press release.

So far, it's been confirmed that companies like Sony will be skipping out on the trade show this year, and just today industry personality Geoff Keighley confirmed he would no longer be involved in the production. Keighley danced around the topic, noting that he would simply no longer be a part of his E3 Coliseum series, declining E3 hosting duties for the first time in 25 years. Keighley posted his own statement on Twitter, noting that he wanted to be "open and honest" with fans about skipping out of the event.

While many may be dooming and glooming the current state of E3, it looks like there are still plenty of companies to hobnob with when it's time to hit Los Angeles for the yearly trade show. We'll continue to report on any of the major players pulling out all the way up to the event this June. For now, it looks like we'll mostly carry on as usual.