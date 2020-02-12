First Post! February 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Myles Garrett reinstated
February 12, 2020
We are having a party at Cheesecake Factory to celebrate..
Look at this dock, this dock is amazing!
My new Switch dock cover arrived today 👀 pic.twitter.com/mjJGu0wkci— T.T. (@TravisSwitch) February 11, 2020
Man, I want this.
Larry David, Hero of Time
I love Larry David with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/OEDANgVLho— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 11, 2020
Head over to our Trump Dump daily mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to join the conversation. (Turn on political filters in your user settings)
Happy Birthday, Abraham Lincoln
Oh whoops, he's dead. Nevermind.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 12, 2020.
Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020
What are you up to today?
