First Post! February 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Kimbal Musk wants us all to know about #PlantASeedDay2020
Tip for anyone who gets interviewed by a journalist about @elonmusk @Tesla: if you don't want to be taken out of context, make sure to say ONLY 1 thing then no matter the journalist's question, repeat THAT.— The Pope Of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) February 7, 2020
Demonstration by our Holy Brother @kimbal Musk.🙏🏼#PlantASeedDay2020 pic.twitter.com/CkbRWmiVyh
Trolling Fox News? Priceless.
LOOP DADDY 2020
God damn, YouTube. We’re shitting on it!! https://t.co/4XSxW26L9f pic.twitter.com/dL1IkEXgU2— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 11, 2020
Marc Rebillet (lookitzpancakes) has surpassed half a million YouTube subscribers. Several of his videos are approaching 2 million views. Congratulations, Loop Daddy!
An important PSA from Devolver Digital
February 11, 2020
Two buttholes, one cat.
Birds of Prey gets a new name due to crappy SEO
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is the new name of the movie. Thanks to Masem for bringing this story to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Ah yes, Ron G. Blizzard, founder of @Blizzard_Ent 🧐— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 11, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Ep. 36 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/mssYxsXasP
- System Shock 3 may be dead following OtherSide Entertainment layoffs
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! is coming in late February
- Bioware reveals update on fixing Anthem, crashes blog immediately
- Journey to the Savage Planet is a modern-day Metroid Prime
- World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Giveaway
- Shack Chat: What makes a video game a 10/10 to you?
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 10, 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
LOLA POWER STANCE pic.twitter.com/ecP4ASbZDG— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 10, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 11, 2020