First Post! February 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Kimbal Musk wants us all to know about #PlantASeedDay2020

Tip for anyone who gets interviewed by a journalist about @elonmusk @Tesla: if you don't want to be taken out of context, make sure to say ONLY 1 thing then no matter the journalist's question, repeat THAT.



Demonstration by our Holy Brother @kimbal Musk.🙏🏼#PlantASeedDay2020 pic.twitter.com/CkbRWmiVyh — The Pope Of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) February 7, 2020

Trolling Fox News? Priceless.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc Rebillet (lookitzpancakes) has surpassed half a million YouTube subscribers. Several of his videos are approaching 2 million views. Congratulations, Loop Daddy!

An important PSA from Devolver Digital

Two buttholes, one cat.

Birds of Prey gets a new name due to crappy SEO

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is the new name of the movie. Thanks to Masem for bringing this story to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Ah yes, Ron G. Blizzard, founder of @Blizzard_Ent 🧐



The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Ep. 36 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/mssYxsXasP — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 11, 2020

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

LOLA POWER STANCE pic.twitter.com/ecP4ASbZDG — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 10, 2020

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.