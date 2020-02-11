Importing deck codes - Legends of Runeterra Want to play around with the powerful decks you see floating around from the Legends of Runeterra community? Make sure you know how to import deck codes!

Legends of Runeterra features quite an extensive collection of cards from all facets of the League of Legends universe with which to strategize your game-winning formula. That said, you don’t have to go it alone in your climb. If you’ve seen a good deck running around and want to try it out for yourself, you can do that. When you import deck lists, you get the structure of a deck that you can then complete and play with if you have the resources to do so. There are helpful pros out there sharing their decks on a regular basis, so if you’re looking to use one of their decks, here’s what you need to do it.

Importing deck codes

The Import Deck function can be found in your Collection tab near the top left of your deck screen.

In order to import a deck code and build, you’ll need a few things: The code and the means to complete or craft any missing parts of the deck. The code is the easy part. When you see a deck you like, look for a long string of numbers and letters associated with the deck. For the sake of our guide, let’s consider the following code.

CEBAIAIFAEHSQNQIAEAQGDAUDAQSOKJUAIAQCBI5AEAQCFYA

This is the code to the Warmother Control deck from Hewitt Benson that utilizes Tryndamere and Anivia, considered to be one of the strongest meta control decks in the game at the moment. Using this code, you can import the Warmother Control deck structure into your collection.

Once you enter the code and import the deck, you'll have the structure of the deck in your deck page to see what you need to fill it out for play.

With a deck code in hand, just do the following.

Go to your Collection tab Click the Import Deck button near the top left to open a small window Copy and paste the code in the text field of the small window Click the Import Deck button in the small window

With that, the deck will be added to your collection. But that’s only half of the equation. You should now have the structure for the deck, but that doesn’t mean you have the cards to complete it and make it ready for play.

Crafting your deck

Importing a deck is only half of the equation. Next comes crafting the cards you'll need to make sure you have everything you need to play it.

The second half of readying an import deck is making sure you have the resources to complete it 100%. For any cards you have missing from the deck, you’ll likely have to either grind to earn them, for which you should focus on the missing cards’ regions, or you’ll have to craft them with shards and wildcards. Shards are the regular in-game currency of Legends of Runeterra aside from the premium coin currency that you can purchase with real money. Shards can only be earned through chests and grinding levels and can be used to craft cards.

The only other way to craft cards is through wildcards, which can also be earned through loot unlocks, but also bought in the store with coins. Cards take a certain amount of shards to craft depending on their rarity where wildcards come in the different rarities and can be used to make a copy of a card outright. For instance, a normal wildcard can be used to craft any normal ally or spell card where a champion wildcard must be used to craft a Hecarim, Lux, Darius, or any other League of Legends champion card.

Shards are earned through regular play, and wildcards can be earned too, but wildcards can also be bought in the Legends of Runeterra store.

If you have the shards and wildcards, you can fill out your imported deck by right-clicking on the cards you don’t have and spending the resources to craft them and fill their quota on your deck list. You can also roll the dice on unlocks of these cards by playing through the levels of their respective regions and hoping to collect them in loot unlocks, or by raising your vault levels through any kind of play and powering up your chests for your weekly vault reward unlock.

There are numerous avenues to getting the deck you want up to playing condition, whether by playing or crafting your way there, so do whatever feels right for you and get that deck of your dreams ready to roll. Need more help? Be sure to check out our other Legends of Runeterra guides to build your deck list into fighting condition!