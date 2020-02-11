Watch The Division 2 February 11, 2020 livestream here Tune in to The Division 2's February 11, 2020 livestream right here for more details on the upcoming DLC.

Big news is on the horizon for The Division 2, at least that’s the promise that the game’s official Twitter made yesterday when Ubisoft announced that the studio would be showcasing the future of The Division 2 during a special livestream today. If you’re one of the avid players still making your way through The Division 2, then you can tune in to the livestream right here to learn more about what’s coming down the pipeline for Ubisoft’s hit looter shooter series.

If you want to see what’s new in The Division 2, then you’ll have a few options when the livestream kicks off today at 11 AM PST. You can watch the livestream via the official The Division Game Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below. Or, if you prefer, you can also tune in via Ubisoft’s Twitch channel, or even via the Ubisoft channels on YouTube and Mixer.

There are more than enough ways to see what’s coming down the line for The Division 2, and players are no doubt excited to learn more about the upcoming DLC. We already know that Episode 3 will take players back to Brooklyn to locate and rescue a scientist that is believed to be able to help find a cure for the virus. This means you’ll see the return of some of the first game’s iconic enemies, the Cleaners. Known for their brutal approach to cleansing the world of the virus, the Cleaners will be a force to be reckoned with.

The Black Tusk also returns, which means Division 2 players will find plenty of challenges waiting for them in the new DLC. This livestream is expected to dive deeper into the upcoming content, as well as to provide a release date for players to look forward to.

