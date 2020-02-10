Evening Reading - February 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Please take a look at the surface of a comet

Amazing video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko



(Credit landru79 / ESA) pic.twitter.com/aIpd26WIQR — Universal-Sci (@universal_sci) February 8, 2020

Impressive video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko.

Darude - Sandstorm (Electric Toothbrush Cover)

These folks do great work.

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up - Live at The Isle of Wight Festival 2019

People seemed happy in the crowd.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019

Will there be cheese? Place your bets now!

The Eye of Gohma: C9C-N86-B2H#SuperMarioMaker2 pic.twitter.com/jtwspWhrXg — Trakkan (@TrakkanS) February 10, 2020

Easy peasy.

MKBHD going ASMR?

A super high quality YouTube ASMR channel just for peeling the plastic off new tech products — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 11, 2020

People love my ASMR PC building.

Mr. Bungle Live in Brooklyn

Good stuff.

Man, I wish I could have made it to one of these shows.

Sorry about the audio with the live streaming but honestly we don't care and we don't have to. — MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 11, 2020

Mega Ran is a magician, or a witch?

Leaning towards witch.

A celebration of gaming

Indeed.

Programmers, am I right?

MY PROGRAMMER, TALKING TO ME: Make sure you don't promise anything extra in the Dog Airport Game Discord, okay? You gotta be careful managing a community, especially as it grows.

ME: Got it. Gonna be open but careful.



ALSO MY PROGRAMMER, THE SECOND HE ENTERS THE DISCORD: pic.twitter.com/o2gEK2XxzH — Xalavier Nelson Jr 🔜 PAX East & GDC & Narrascope (@WritNelson) February 8, 2020

I mean, come on!

Super Meat Boy deveoper tweets about game development instead of finishing game

there are so many imperceptible important details that go into making video games feel good, but they often require a lot of effort to get right. devs are quick to dismiss the value of what isn't completely visible to their conscious brains, resulting in the erosion of expertise. — kyle pulver ⭐ (@kylepulver) February 8, 2020

This game better be super polished.

Where were you when the first XFL 2020 touchdown happened?

XFL is back. What a time to be alive.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Ah yes, Ron G. Blizzard, founder of @Blizzard_Ent 🧐



The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Ep. 36 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/mssYxsXasP — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 11, 2020

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here.

