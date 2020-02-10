New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 10, 2020

I'm sleepy, let's Evening Reading this place up.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Please take a look at the surface of a comet

Impressive video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko.

Darude - Sandstorm (Electric Toothbrush Cover)

These folks do great work.

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up - Live at The Isle of Wight Festival 2019

People seemed happy in the crowd.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019

Easy peasy.

MKBHD going ASMR?

People love my ASMR PC building.

Mr. Bungle Live in Brooklyn

Good stuff.

Man, I wish I could have made it to one of these shows.

Mega Ran is a magician, or a witch?

Leaning towards witch.

A celebration of gaming

Indeed.

Programmers, am I right?

I mean, come on!

Super Meat Boy deveoper tweets about game development instead of finishing game

This game better be super polished.

Where were you when the first XFL 2020 touchdown happened?

XFL is back. What a time to be alive.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

