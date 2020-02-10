Evening Reading - February 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Please take a look at the surface of a comet
Amazing video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko— Universal-Sci (@universal_sci) February 8, 2020
(Credit landru79 / ESA) pic.twitter.com/aIpd26WIQR
Impressive video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko.
Darude - Sandstorm (Electric Toothbrush Cover)
These folks do great work.
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up - Live at The Isle of Wight Festival 2019
People seemed happy in the crowd.
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019
Will there be cheese? Place your bets now!— Trakkan (@TrakkanS) February 10, 2020
The Eye of Gohma: C9C-N86-B2H#SuperMarioMaker2 pic.twitter.com/jtwspWhrXg
Easy peasy.
MKBHD going ASMR?
A super high quality YouTube ASMR channel just for peeling the plastic off new tech products— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 11, 2020
People love my ASMR PC building.
Mr. Bungle Live in Brooklyn
February 11, 2020
Good stuff.
February 11, 2020
Man, I wish I could have made it to one of these shows.
Sorry about the audio with the live streaming but honestly we don't care and we don't have to.— MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 11, 2020
Mega Ran is a magician, or a witch?
🧹 magic pic.twitter.com/IJuLlF09qj— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) February 11, 2020
Leaning towards witch.
A celebration of gaming
February 9, 2020
Indeed.
Programmers, am I right?
MY PROGRAMMER, TALKING TO ME: Make sure you don't promise anything extra in the Dog Airport Game Discord, okay? You gotta be careful managing a community, especially as it grows.— Xalavier Nelson Jr 🔜 PAX East & GDC & Narrascope (@WritNelson) February 8, 2020
ME: Got it. Gonna be open but careful.
ALSO MY PROGRAMMER, THE SECOND HE ENTERS THE DISCORD: pic.twitter.com/o2gEK2XxzH
I mean, come on!
Super Meat Boy deveoper tweets about game development instead of finishing game
there are so many imperceptible important details that go into making video games feel good, but they often require a lot of effort to get right. devs are quick to dismiss the value of what isn't completely visible to their conscious brains, resulting in the erosion of expertise.— kyle pulver ⭐ (@kylepulver) February 8, 2020
This game better be super polished.
Where were you when the first XFL 2020 touchdown happened?
XFL is back. What a time to be alive.
