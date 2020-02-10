Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 brings Ghost, Rust, and more tomorrow Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to open and with it comes a little old, a lot of new, and bullets aplenty.

It’s crazy to think that we’re already at Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with all of the content slated for this update, but here we are. The fresh season launches tomorrow, bringing back Ghost as a playable operative alongside a couple more fresh faces, new weapons, classic Rust map, and much more at the launch and throughout the coming season.

Activision and Infinity Ward put out a fresh update of all the content players would be seeing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 on February 10, 2020, just ahead of the Season’s launch on February 11. Season 2 marks the return of iconic Call of Duty map Rust and returning operative Ghost, but there’s plenty more in store. The game is getting two new weapons in the Grau 5.56 assault rifle and Striker 45 submachine gun at launch with a third gun to be revealed later. Even further, two new operatives, Talon and Mace, and another new multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout are slated to launch in the midst of Season 2’s ongoing play.

There’s plenty more to Season 2 as well. New multiplayer modes Gunfight Tournaments are coming to the circuit at launch while Infected Ground War, night mode NVG Reinforce, and more are coming soon. Finally, Atlas Superstore joins the multiplayer map circuit while Zhokov Boneyard brings us more Ground War, and Bazaar lights it up in Gunfights. There will be another Battle Pass full of new content and goodies for this season for those who want to earn some extra fun and customization to go with their seasonal play. Given how the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 battle pass played out, it’s not a bad investment if you’re a Call of Duty fan and active player. We just hope Activision and Infinity Ward gives us more time with this one like they ultimately did with Season 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 launches on February 11, 2020 on all available platforms.