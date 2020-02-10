Duos are coming back to Apex Legends in celebration of Valentine's Day Unfortunately, it won't live past the week of love, so enjoy Apex Legends duos while they last this week.

You know what they say about relationships. Two’s a party. Three’s a crowd. Many people also feel the same about battle royale games, and though it seems that won’t convince Respawn to make duos a permanent thing in Apex Legends, they will at least let us play duos in another limited time mode through this Valentine’s day week.

Respawn announced a Valentine’s Day themed event for Apex Legends on February 10, 2020 on the Apex Legends Twitter and website. The headline of the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous is that duos are coming back for a limited time from February 11 to 18, letting players team up with that special someone to try to claim that Apex Championship. Some other goodies in the pot include a Longbow “Through the Heart” skin, Nessie “Love Struck” gun charm, Pathfinder “Lovefinder” gun charm, and Pathfinder “Love of the Game” character frame. The first two will be available February 11 through 14 and the last two will be up for grabs on February 15 to 18.

Be sure to keep your eye out for Valentine's Day Rendezvous goodies in the shops during the limited time event this week.

Apex Legends really has been doing it up well on their events. Between things like the winter holiday event and the Grand Soiree offering regular challenges and goodies to go with them, and the release of new characters and weapons like Revenant and the Sentinel, Apex Legends finally feels like it’s in full stride with interesting updates coming left and right. We’d certainly like to see more permanent variations to the usual content, like duos becoming a standard mode, or being able to access King’s Canyon for a match or two when we felt like it, but at the very least Respawn seems to be showing that they can change it up nicely now and then.

As we head into this duos-filled week, here’s hoping you and your special someone find that Apex Legends Championship that will spice up your relationship… or at least having a fun time trying to get there.