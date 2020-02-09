Weekend Discussion - February 9, 2020 - SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. But first, let's Shackbattle! Please take a look.

SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY RETURNS WITH COUNTER-STRIKE: SOURCE

there’s a Shack discord for setting up and playing games now, get on that! — shackbattles (@shackbattles) April 23, 2018

Head on over to _jon's Shacknews Chatty Shackbattle thread to find out everything you need to know about our Counter-Strike: Source Shackbattle. Thanks to _jon and Rydogg1 for putting this together. Those folks certainly know how to do it for Shacknews.

IGN parks the Morty Mobile in a disabled parking spot, for the Byte

Why is IGN parking a Rick and Morty car in a handicap spot for a Byte? pic.twitter.com/GuIb4UAhPL — John Warren 🤠♿️ (@FloppyAdult) February 9, 2020

Don't worry, they already apologized for the mistake.

Hey Steven, thanks for bringing this up. Obviously, we shouldn’t have taken up this space and we’ll work with our teams to ensure it won’t happen again. — IGN (@IGN) February 9, 2020

Game dev tweet

Level designers in videogames using big bright lights to guide players: pic.twitter.com/6lCAtUGwwv — Ben Myres (@_benjamming) February 7, 2020

That is a solid game dev tweet.

This is just solid content.

Adam Sandler wins an award for Uncut Gems

I need to watch this movie, eh?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 is coming up in March.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for February 9, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Hope to see you at the Counter-Strike: Source Shackbattle! Aww yeah!