2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - February 9, 2020 - SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY

Let's get ready to Shackbattle! We are playing Counter Strike: Source tonight.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend of posting. But first, let's Shackbattle! Please take a look.

SHACKBATTLE SUNDAY RETURNS WITH COUNTER-STRIKE: SOURCE

Head on over to _jon's Shacknews Chatty Shackbattle thread to find out everything you need to know about our Counter-Strike: Source Shackbattle. Thanks to _jon and Rydogg1 for putting this together. Those folks certainly know how to do it for Shacknews.

IGN parks the Morty Mobile in a disabled parking spot, for the Byte

Don't worry, they already apologized for the mistake.

Game dev tweet

That is a solid game dev tweet.

This is just solid content.

Adam Sandler wins an award for Uncut Gems

I need to watch this movie, eh?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 is coming up in March.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for February 9, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Hope to see you at the Counter-Strike: Source Shackbattle! Aww yeah!

