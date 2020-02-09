GO1 wins 2019-20 Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship
He got a scare in the Grand Finals, but Goichi 'GO1' Kushida was able to regroup and come out on top at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship.
After an incredible weekend of action, the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals have concluded. And for those who have followed DBFZ's competitive scene, the outcome was hardly surprising. Goichi "GO1" Kishida stands atop the mountain as the Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, surviving a Grand Finals scare against Shoji "Fenritti" Sho and prevailing 3-2 from the winner's side.
