GO1 wins 2019-20 Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship

He got a scare in the Grand Finals, but Goichi 'GO1' Kushida was able to regroup and come out on top at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship.
Ozzie Mejia
1

After an incredible weekend of action, the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals have concluded. And for those who have followed DBFZ's competitive scene, the outcome was hardly surprising. Goichi "GO1" Kishida stands atop the mountain as the Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, surviving a Grand Finals scare against Shoji "Fenritti" Sho and prevailing 3-2 from the winner's side.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

