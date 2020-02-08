New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - February 8, 2020

It's my nephew's birthday today! He scored 17 points in his basketball game last night. Check out Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shacknews CEO Simulator 2020 trailer drops

It be like this.

Where is Ohio?

Rust Belt Wasteland, represent!

Look at this fine Internet meme

A very solid SFV meme, indeed.

Antarctica hits 65 degrees

I am sure this isn't evidence of global climate change at all.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash is coming to SXSW 2020 on March 20-21.
Shack Smash is coming to SXSW 2020 on March 20-21.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for February 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

Hello, Meet Lola