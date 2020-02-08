Weekend Discussion - February 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Shacknews CEO Simulator 2020 trailer drops
Me trying to manage the octopus and the eels pic.twitter.com/HRwdjhYhkO— Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) February 7, 2020
It be like this.
Where is Ohio?
Accurate... pic.twitter.com/R8E2QZYItH— Hank Forrester in Akron 🏆🥇 (@HankF330ToGo) February 7, 2020
Rust Belt Wasteland, represent!
Look at this fine Internet meme
February 8, 2020
A very solid SFV meme, indeed.
Antarctica hits 65 degrees
Antarctica recorded its hottest temperature ever on Thursday: 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius) https://t.co/Rq8KAFMfCd pic.twitter.com/h5AZNqxLga— Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2020
I am sure this isn't evidence of global climate change at all.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Chat: What makes a video game a 10/10 to you?
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- Journey to the Savage Planet is a modern-day Metroid Prime
- Steelseries Apex 5 gaming keyboard review - Budget doesn't mean bad
- World of Warcraft interview - John Staats on early Blizzard, canceled projects, & more
- The Cartridge Family 091 – Animal Crossing Switch FOMO, eBay Chatter, Plutonium
- Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2020: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch
- How to play Snapshots - Minecraft Java Edition
- SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse review - Solid performance, entry-level cost
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020
