Evening Reading - February 7, 2020

Steven Spohn on the power of video games
.@stevenspohn on how video games can help people connect with others and form potentially lifelong bonds. “If you have a mind that’s willing but a body that’s unable, video games can really open a window to an otherwise unaccessible world.” https://t.co/0KMujly5ZR #postlive pic.twitter.com/dxIR8dy8Nb— Washington Post Live (@postlive) February 6, 2020
Steven is out there doing amazing things for accessibility in video games.
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals President and CEO John Lauck passes away
It is with overwhelming sadness we announce the passing of John Lauck, President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, due to complications from a tragic bike accident.— CMN Hospitals (@CMNHospitals) February 8, 2020
CMN Hospitals has been the driving force behind our Extra Life efforts, and today is a huge loss for our extended family of charity fundraisers. Rest in peace, Mr. Lauck.
RIP Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger
RIP Swagger. 💔 pic.twitter.com/n0KNYh3EEQ— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 7, 2020
Hug your pets, for the love of Jebus.
LOOP DADDY 2020
Marc posted an early set from back at The Common Table in Dallas, Texas. I love that he has never forgotten where he came from. He is also working on a collab with Brazzers, because of course he is.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons NIntendo Switch unboxing
Kit and Krysta got their hands on the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch before all of us. Super jelly! Watch this Nintendo Minute.
Meanwhile, in Super Mario Maker 2...
Imagine the pain!— Mätt ofs (@OfsMatt) February 7, 2020
#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/7yYetLxT0N
I need to fire that game up this weekend.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/QtKeqwWOgw— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020
There's your weather for tonight. I had tacos for dinner.
Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020
