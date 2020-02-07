New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Evening Reading - February 7, 2020

Hey, it's time for your Friday Edition of Evening Reading. Come on in!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Steven Spohn on the power of video games

Steven is out there doing amazing things for accessibility in video games.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals President and CEO John Lauck passes away

CMN Hospitals has been the driving force behind our Extra Life efforts, and today is a huge loss for our extended family of charity fundraisers. Rest in peace, Mr. Lauck.

RIP Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger

Hug your pets, for the love of Jebus.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc posted an early set from back at The Common Table in Dallas, Texas. I love that he has never forgotten where he came from. He is also working on a collab with Brazzers, because of course he is.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons NIntendo Switch unboxing

Kit and Krysta got their hands on the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch before all of us. Super jelly! Watch this Nintendo Minute.

Meanwhile, in Super Mario Maker 2...

I need to fire that game up this weekend.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

There's your weather for tonight. I had tacos for dinner.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash is coming to SXSW 2020 on March 20-21.
Shack Smash is coming to SXSW 2020 on March 20-21.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola