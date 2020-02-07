Legends Ultimate Arcade Cabinet demo - Past & present gaming in one machine We caught up to the folks at AtGames to talk about their Legends Ultimate Arcade Cabinet. They should off some of the 350 arcade classics that come loaded with the machine and more.

The Legends Ultimate Arcade Cabinet from AtGames is quite a machine. Featuring a multitude of control styles, the machine comes preloaded with a wide stretch of arcade and home gaming history. From the likes of beloved classics like BurgerTime, to more niche favorites like Lock ‘N Chase, to licensed classics both from arcade and home consoles like Super Star Wars, the AtGames arcade seems to have it all in one collection.

It’s more than that though as our friends at AtGames explained when showcasing the machine’s lengthy library and UI. One of the major features of the Legends Ultimate Cabinet is that it features online components and an ArcadeNet system for which AtGames will be building a growing list of games players will be able to play in addition to the base 350 games that come loaded with the machine. Check out our video below to learn more.

Not only does ArcadeNet ensure on ongoing addition of titles like Garou: Mark of the Wolves, King of the Monsters, and Metal Slug, but BYOG allows you connect to most game platforms like Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store to play your gaming libraries on the arcade cabinet.

“As the world’s first connected arcade, the best part about BYOG is that you’re actually able to stream your Steam, [EA] Origin, Blizzard [Battlenet], Epic [Games Store], all these libraries onto the arcade and play them,” AtGames explained. “The 350 games is just to wet your whistle. The possibilities are truly endless with this arcade.”

Indeed, one of AtGames planned features is going to be the ability to stream your home PC onto the Legends Ultimate Arcade to be able to access any of your PC’s gaming from the cabinet. The machine is truly looking versatile and must-have for any fan of yesteryear’s classics that wants more than a machine that can play the old favorites.

Want more videos? Don’t forget to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews and videos as well.