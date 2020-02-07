Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2020: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch The 16 best Dragon Ball FighterZ players in the world are ready to go Super Saiyan and battle it out this weekend. Shacknews has all you need to know about the DBFZ World Tour Finals.

The second competitive season for Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to a close. The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour has gone all across the globe and now the final weekend has arrived, with 16 of the top players in the world ready to go Super Saiyan and fight to become the world champion. The Dragon Ball FighterZ Red Bull World Tour Finals takes place at the Pavillon Baltard concert hall in Paris, France. There is a lot of DBFZ action about to take place and Shacknews has everything you need to know for this weekend.

How much is the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals prize pool?

According to the official DBFZ World Tour rules, the 2020 Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals prize pool sits at a base $80,000. Here's how the prize money is set to be distributed:

1st place - $24,000

2nd place - $13,600

3rd place - $9,600

4th place - $7,200

5th-6th place - $5,600

7th-8th place - $2,400

9th-12th place - $1,600

13th-16th place - $800

Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals schedule

While the finals will come down to 16 players, only 15 players have qualified. This weekend will begin with the Last Chance Qualifier, where 256 players will battle it out in a double elimination tournament to be the last person standing. This sole survivor will be entered into the Top 16. All matches are best-of-three, with the exception of Winners Finals, Losers Finals, and Grand Finals, which will all be best-of-five.

Among the players set to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier are Tachikawa Toru, Nicholas "Resurgence" Choo, Jake "Kuba" Pich, Alioune Camara, Steve "Lord Knight" Barthelemy, Luke "Looke" Geldart, and Hasni "Noka" Rivallin. The pools and Top 16 bracket for the final day can be found on Smash.gg. The Last Chance Qualifier begins Saturday, February 8 at 9AM CET/3AM ET/12AM PT.

The Last Chance Qualifier winner joins the other Top 15 players, who have advanced to the DBFZ World Tour Finals based on leaderboard placement and/or other major tournament victories. The Top 16 will compete in a four-group round robin tournament, with the top two players from each group advancing to the Top 8. Here are the round robin groups, as seen on the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour website:

The round robin tournament will begin on Saturday, February 8 at 3PM CET/9AM ET/6AM PT and continue until only eight players remain.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Top 8 will then run on Sunday, February 9 at 3PM CET/9AM ET/6AM PT. The Top 8 will shift to a double elimination format, where all matches are best-of-three, with the exception of Winners Finals, Losers Finals, and Grand Finals, which will all be best-of-five. The action can be seen on the Red Bull Twitch channel.

How to watch the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals VODs

Bandai Namco will regularly update the Bandai Namco Fight Channel on YouTube with full matches that can be viewed on demand.