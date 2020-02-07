ShackStream: Serving up a good time Today's episode of the ShackStream hits the pavement in a food truck with the goal of feeding you a good time.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us into a food truck. We are gonna dice up some meat and veggies, drip a bit of oil, and make a pizza or two with the delightful Cook, Serve, Delicious 3!?.

Expect lots of slicing, dicing, cussin', fussin', and gobs of butter. We’re making meals on wheels and the pressure is on. The game has entered early access but is already up to the quality level of the previous two games in the series. The future's so bright, our food truck is gonna need some of those windshield shades.

The fun kicks off at 4:00 PM ET (01:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.