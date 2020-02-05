Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 7: PlayStation Critics Choice Sale

Did you miss out on the big holiday sales back in December? Well, there's good news for you if you're a PlayStation 4 owner. A lot of the platform's top games are on sale once again for this weekend, thanks to the Critics Choice Sale. That means a number of first-party games, like Death Stranding, Days Gone, and Concrete Genie are on sale, along with some of last year's best games, like Control and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Xbox One owners can find some of the best that Activision Blizzard has to offer, but only if they're Gold members. So make sure you have that Gold membership active.
Meanwhile, Nintendo has a few Activision games of its own this weekend, offering deals on the best of Crash and Spyro. You can also find the top games in the LEGO franchise and play some co-op with your significant other for Valentine's Day next Friday.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- TT Isle of Man - FREE!
- Batman: The Telltale Series - FREE!
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- World War Z - $13.19 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Metro Exodus - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $17.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 (80% off)
- Find more of the best games from Deep Silver! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Deep Silver Catalog Sale.
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- One Piece: Burning Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Celebrate the best of anime all month long! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Anime Month Sale.
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Death Stranding - $35.99 (40% off)
- Concrete Genie - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Control - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Play the very best of the critically acclaimed games. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Critics' Choice Sale.
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $19.49 (35% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Go back to the past with the best remasters and retro games. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Remasters & Retro Sale.
- If you're a PlayStation Plus member, you're getting The Sims 4 for free this month, but you'll probably want some expansions and bundles to go along with it. So celebrate 20 years of The Sims with the PlayStation 4 Sims Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- BioShock: The Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Sims 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Firewall Zero Hour - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $35.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- WWE 2K18 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Children of Morta - $15.39 (30% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $17.49 (30% off)
- Neo Cab - $14.99 (25% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (65% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $1.49 (90% off)
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - $5.99 (70% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Worms W.M.D. - $10.19 (67% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $4.49 (67% off)
- Severed - $7.49 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 7: PlayStation Critics Choice Sale