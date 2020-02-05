New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 7: PlayStation Critics Choice Sale

If you missed out on the big holiday sales, PlayStation is helping you out by offering some of the best games of last year on sale as part of this weekend's Critics Choice Sale.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Did you miss out on the big holiday sales back in December? Well, there's good news for you if you're a PlayStation 4 owner. A lot of the platform's top games are on sale once again for this weekend, thanks to the Critics Choice Sale. That means a number of first-party games, like Death Stranding, Days Gone, and Concrete Genie are on sale, along with some of last year's best games, like Control and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Xbox One owners can find some of the best that Activision Blizzard has to offer, but only if they're Gold members. So make sure you have that Gold membership active.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has a few Activision games of its own this weekend, offering deals on the best of Crash and Spyro. You can also find the top games in the LEGO franchise and play some co-op with your significant other for Valentine's Day next Friday.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

