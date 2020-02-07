First Post! February 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Where is Ohio?

Local German Gets Bored And Tries To Name All American States

i think i did pretty well pic.twitter.com/9jWzdEceZf — felix🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@haru_cchii) February 6, 2020

Ohio is the heart of it all.

Gayle King receives death threats

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

The Internet, ladies and gentlemen. How is Bill Cosby tweeting, by the way?

Look at this bird, this bird is amazing

A male White-breasted Nuthatch striking the classic Nuthatch pose. pic.twitter.com/lZr0aw9oML — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 7, 2020

Helvetica takes the best bird pictures.

Joseph Saelee sets another Tetris world record

He is so good at Tetris.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 7, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.