Xur's location and wares for February 7, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and a list of all his wares for the weekend of February 7, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone, which means it is time for Destiny 2 players to prepare for the arrival of Xur, the inter-galactic salesmen who brings with him good tidings of Exotic items and Fated Engrams. As usual, this guide will break down Xur’s location as well as his wares and go over the items that you should pick up while they are available.

This time around Xur can be found over at the Tower in the Hangar. Head up the stairs behind Dead Orbit to find Xur waiting by the railing. Once you arrive, talk to the Agent of the Nine and you’ll be able to get a good look at this week’s deals. As usual, you’ll want plenty of Legendary Shards, so make sure you stock up before Xur leaves at the next weekly reset.

Head to the Hangar and make your way up the stairs behind Dead Orbit to find Xur.

Here are all the items Xur has available to buy this week:

Black Talon Exotic Sword - 29 Legendary Shards

Knucklehead Radar Exotic Hunter Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Lion Rampant Exotic Titan Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Aeon Soul Exotic Warlock Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Engrams

As usual, if you don’t have something that Xur has to offer, go ahead and buy it. It’s always good to have an item in your Collections should Bungie make a change later that makes something obsolete right now absolutely amazing down the road. That being said, if you already have everything listed, then you can pick up the Fated Engram for a chance at an item that you haven’t already found and collected. If you’re one of the lucky who already has everything, then you can just pick up anything that you want, but you don’t really have to buy anything this time around.

