Teamfight Tactics Mobile is going into closed beta ahead of March launch Riot Games won't be ready to let everyone in on Teamfight Tactics Mobile until March 2020, but some folks are getting in early to give it a try in closed betas worldwide.

Since Teamfight Tactics came out back in June of 2019, it’s arguably become one of the best ways to engage with all of your favorite League of Legends characters. The Runeterra take on auto chess is certainly a handy time killer, and an addiction for those who want to rise through its ranks. That’s a big part of why many were clamoring for its mobile release and Riot is obliging. Teamfight Tactics on mobile isn’t slated for a big release till March 2020, but some folks are getting in on the action over the next couple weeks in closed betas around the world ahead of the March launch.

Riot announced their plans for the Teamfight Tactics Mobile closed beta on February 6, 2020. From there to the next few weeks leading into March, Riot is going to be inviting select players into the closed beta in different regions to give it a go. Furthermore, they’ll be expanding the beta little by little until further plans are ready to be revealed.

“We're still aiming to get the first big group of folks mobile access for the first time in March,” Riot wrote. “The details on that launch will come later.”

Whether or not you’re looking to snag an invitation to the closed beta or just want to be ready for when Teamfight Tactics hits its March 2020 release, the folks at Riot have links for both iOS and Android devices to get updates and make sure you’re in the queue for play on Teamfight Tactics Mobile. You’ll definitely want to sign up on your device if you haven’t already if you want any chance of getting into the beta, or if you want to be squared away for the big launch ahead.

Are you excited to try Teamfight Tactics on mobile? Here’s hoping March comes fast as we get ready to take the game with us on the go.