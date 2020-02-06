Death Stranding Sam Porter Bridges Nendoroid is available for pre-order Nendoroid Sam Bridges has a job to do and Good Smile is giving him a dozen little packages to reconnect the world in their latest pre-order.

Good Smile is at it again with their popular Nendoroid line and this time, they’re looking to make your desk and/or shelf space whole again. Coming right out of the time fall, Good Smile has put up pre-orders for its first Death Stranding Nendoroid of Sam Porter Bridges. And if you need a package delivered, there’s a version of Sam that brings all of the cargo with him.

The Good Smile company posted pre-orders for Nendoroid Sam Porter Bridges on February 6, 2020. The Death Stranding Nendoroid comes in two variations. The standard edition features Sam Bridges in his Porter suit, complete with his Bridge Baby, the BT-sensing Odradek Scanner, a single package of cargo, an assault rifle, and a blood-restoring Cryptobiote to keep Sam strong. If you want Sam in his more usual working condition, there’s also a Great Deliverer special edition of Nendoroid Sam Porter Bridges that features a ton of cargo boxes that can actually be stacked on the figure’s back. The special edition version also comes with sunglasses, a second hairstyle, and a Porter suit hood so you can further customize your display of Sam Bridges.

The special addition of Nendoroid Sam Porter Bridges features a collection of packages that you can actually load Sam up with. Exoskeletons not included. Be mindful of your weight.

Pre-orders for Nendoroid Sam Porter Bridges in both variations are open now and will last until March 19, 2020. The standard edition will retail at ¥4,727 ($42.99 USD) while the Great Deliverer edition will run for ¥8,800 ($79.99 USD), all before taxes and shipping. Both are expected to ship in August 2020.

It’s definitely a fun collectible for Death Stranding fans. Good Smile does pretty excellent work on their lineup of figures. And we certainly found our time with Death Stranding to be compelling and mostly enjoyable in our Shacknews review. It was good enough that it not only earned our accolades for best PlayStation 4 Game and Best Voice Actor (Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman) of 2019, but also landed on Shacknews’ Top 10 Games of 2019. So with that said, we’re happy to have more Death Stranding in our lives.

Now if we could just get Death Stranding Nendoroids of Cliff, Fragile, Deadman, and/or Die-Hardman, that’d be great.