First Post! February 6, 2020

Mr. Bungle live in Los Angeles today and tomorrow
My head hurts. Let's do it again! Here's tonight's poster: pic.twitter.com/WWsng3oEox— MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 6, 2020
If I still lived in SoCal, I would be there.
Happy birthday, Mewtwo!
Today is mewtwo's birthday! pic.twitter.com/Nlmvnk0Gl4— OnThisDayInGaming (@OnThisDayGaming) February 6, 2020
Happy birthday to the king
Elon AI joke tweet
What if there was an AI programmed to want to pick as many strawberries as possible, and so it cultivated nothing but strawberries on all of Earth’s land? Then it would be Strawberry Fields Forever!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2020
I do like that Beatles album quite a bit.
Hero of Time
Props to the guy who let people get off the plane before him so he could stay in his seat and finish watching Rambo.— Nick Chester (@nickchester) February 6, 2020
We should all be more like this guy when we are deplaning.
Cedi Osman with a filthy pass against OKC
ARE YOU SERIOUS, CEDI OSMAN?! pic.twitter.com/ncbo3Iyo4Z— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 6, 2020
The Last Cedi.
CEDI TO BULL: NUTMEG STYLE❗@cediosman | #BeTheFight | @CollinSexton02@tacobell pic.twitter.com/CpakjjIexs— FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) February 6, 2020
Kirby is the best!
Kirby FACT 23: Kirby is beloved by all— kirbybot (@thekirbybot) February 6, 2020
Hooray for Kirby
Birthday month energy: pic.twitter.com/dGah2J6RW2— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 6, 2020
Check out this Sam Porter Bridges Nendroroid
From "DEATH STRANDING" is a Nendoroid of Sam Porter Bridges! He comes with many optional parts, including a tiny version of BB and an articulated Odradek Terrain Scanner!— GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 6, 2020
Preorder: https://t.co/7IbLoz18tn#deathstranding #kojimaproductions #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/dXzfdXwS7t
I remember Death Stranding.
Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational
Very excited to announce more about the Shack Smash Tournament Series soon.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Took out that pesky bear, and with a headshot to boot 🎯#TheLongDark 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/7Fhv61zr1C— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 5, 2020
- Animal Crossing Switch pre-orders in Japan are delayed due to Coronavirus
- EVO 2020 lineup revealed, Mortal Kombat 11 gets left out
- OnPoint GunArena interview: The next step for arcade shooters
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake delay extends PS4 exclusivity to April 2021
- Rajang weakness and strategy guide - Monster Hunter World
- Minecraft Nether Update first snapshot is available to play on Java
- Gears of War Studio Head Rod Fergusson leaving Coalition for Blizzard
- World of Warcraft interview - John Staats on early Blizzard, canceled projects, & more
- MyArcade Retro Champ review: Holding the title
- Phil Spencer says Microsoft's main competition is Google & Amazon, not Sony
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2: 20urnament of Champions to be held at EVO 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Guilty of peeing on the floor! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/nHuO9lMcdi— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 6, 2020
