First Post! February 6, 2020

Mr. Bungle live in Los Angeles today and tomorrow

My head hurts. Let's do it again! Here's tonight's poster: pic.twitter.com/WWsng3oEox — MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 6, 2020

If I still lived in SoCal, I would be there.

Happy birthday, Mewtwo!

Happy birthday to the king

Elon AI joke tweet

What if there was an AI programmed to want to pick as many strawberries as possible, and so it cultivated nothing but strawberries on all of Earth’s land? Then it would be Strawberry Fields Forever! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2020

I do like that Beatles album quite a bit.

Hero of Time

Props to the guy who let people get off the plane before him so he could stay in his seat and finish watching Rambo. — Nick Chester (@nickchester) February 6, 2020

We should all be more like this guy when we are deplaning.

Cedi Osman with a filthy pass against OKC

ARE YOU SERIOUS, CEDI OSMAN?! pic.twitter.com/ncbo3Iyo4Z — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 6, 2020

The Last Cedi.

Kirby is the best!

Kirby FACT 23: Kirby is beloved by all — kirbybot (@thekirbybot) February 6, 2020

Hooray for Kirby

Check out this Sam Porter Bridges Nendroroid

From "DEATH STRANDING" is a Nendoroid of Sam Porter Bridges! He comes with many optional parts, including a tiny version of BB and an articulated Odradek Terrain Scanner!



Preorder: https://t.co/7IbLoz18tn#deathstranding #kojimaproductions #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/dXzfdXwS7t — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) February 6, 2020

I remember Death Stranding.

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational

March is gonna be lit.

Very excited to announce more about the Shack Smash Tournament Series soon.

Took out that pesky bear, and with a headshot to boot 🎯#TheLongDark 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/7Fhv61zr1C — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 5, 2020

