2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! February 6, 2020

Hey, you! Get out of my dreams and into my First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mr. Bungle live in Los Angeles today and tomorrow

If I still lived in SoCal, I would be there.

Happy birthday, Mewtwo!

Happy birthday to the king

Elon AI joke tweet

I do like that Beatles album quite a bit.

Hero of Time

We should all be more like this guy when we are deplaning.

Cedi Osman with a filthy pass against OKC

The Last Cedi.

Kirby is the best!

Hooray for Kirby

Check out this Sam Porter Bridges Nendroroid

I remember Death Stranding.

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational

March is gonna be lit.
March is gonna be lit.

Very excited to announce more about the Shack Smash Tournament Series soon.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 6, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

Hello, Meet Lola