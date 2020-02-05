Evening Reading - February 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Donald Trump acquitted of both impeachment charges

If you feel a sense of betrayal or anger today, vote all of the corrupt politicians out of office this November 3, 2020. This year has to be much more than about the President if we are going to actually affect positive change going forward. You can join the political conversation in our Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty mega thread. (Turn on political filters in your user settings if you are into that sort of thing)

The Valve Index gained 2% today on news that the State of the Union was strong. — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 6, 2020

Earth Fare is bankrupt, 30% off liquidation sale effective immediately

It’s with a heavy heart we must announce that Earth Fare is closing its doors. We were proud to serve natural & organic products to our shoppers for 45 years, and the decision to close our stores was not easy, nor one we wanted to make. — Earth Fare (@EarthFare) February 4, 2020

Here's the full statement from their tweet thread:

This sucks. A lot of people in my town of Canton, Ohio lost their jobs today. I really enjoyed going to that place as they catered to my dietary restrictions with their great selection of food. It was pricier than some other places, but they had a lot of my staples.

I lost my job today and watched all my coworkers cry. Earthfare has been a great place for me. https://t.co/OIzDpYGYyt — ! ëm🌈 (@emilyishappi) February 3, 2020

Mr. Bungle livestreamed part of their show on Twitter

Shout out to the hero running their social media tonight. I wasn't able to make it to their shows on this surprise tour, but it was great to see them back making noise.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I really hate freezing rain. Follow me on Byte @ armyoftechno.

MAHVEL 2 EVO 2020 BABEEE

EVO: this year, we will have Marvel 2 at EVO with at least $10k



OG Marvel 2 players:pic.twitter.com/93HYDCkhJL — Almakashi (@almakashi) February 5, 2020

Let's go!

Cliff Bleszinski tweeted and social media'd super hard today

Sigh. I made a post on my Instagram saying that I believe my putting my personal politics first was *a* factor in LB not taking off and now the clickbait articles have hit "Bleszinski blames politics for LB tanking." — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 5, 2020

He was probably taking a dump and posted that.

Internet, when I try to point out that my being public about my political leanings when promoting LawBreakers didn't help the game... pic.twitter.com/TOCGjnd4cw — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 6, 2020

To be fair, the Internet is awful.

Offer still stands to consult on the Gears franchise, Microsoft.



Your move.



(Rod had a bunch of my and @MrLeePerry's unused ideas sitting on the cutting room floor.) pic.twitter.com/jHd4PbzhAQ — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 6, 2020

But then he goes and tweets that.

Over the years websites knew this and have willfully played along, twisting my words from interviews. i.e. "I love Kojima and his games but the cutscenes can be a bit long" becomes "BLESZINSKI SLAMS KOJIMA."



Step 3 = click profit



(Back to writing and Broadway...) — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 5, 2020

I still like Cliff and will remember our Lawbreakers E3 2017 interview until the end of time.

Spotify is going to acquire The Ringer

Bill Simmons is getting paid. Again.

Stop trying to login to Arda's Fortnite and Apex accounts

To the people overseas that keep trying to log into my Fortnite and Apex accounts on a daily basis (I get two factor authentication codes like 8 times a day), do you REALLY want to start from the absolute very bottom? — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) February 5, 2020

He makes a good point.

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational announced!

Guilty of peeing on the floor! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/nHuO9lMcdi — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 6, 2020

