2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
Evening Reading - February 5, 2020

Donald Trump was acquitted and my favorite grocery store in town is going out of business. That and more in your Evening Reading. Sigh.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Donald Trump acquitted of both impeachment charges

If you feel a sense of betrayal or anger today, vote all of the corrupt politicians out of office this November 3, 2020. This year has to be much more than about the President if we are going to actually affect positive change going forward. You can join the political conversation in our Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty mega thread. (Turn on political filters in your user settings if you are into that sort of thing)

Earth Fare is bankrupt, 30% off liquidation sale effective immediately

Here's the full statement from their tweet thread:

It’s with a heavy heart we must announce that Earth Fare is closing its doors. We were proud to serve natural & organic products to our shoppers for 45 years, and the decision to close our stores was not easy, nor one we wanted to make.

We would like to thank our loyal customers, who were on the forefront of the natural and organic movement, as well as our team members, for their commitment and dedication to bringing healthy food to the communities we served.
 
 Beginning today, February 4, 2020, we will begin the closing process with an inventory liquidation sale. We appreciate your patronage with us throughout the years—it has been a pleasure serving you. Thank you for being a valued and loyal customer!

This sucks. A lot of people in my town of Canton, Ohio lost their jobs today. I really enjoyed going to that place as they catered to my dietary restrictions with their great selection of food. It was pricier than some other places, but they had a lot of my staples. 

Mr. Bungle livestreamed part of their show on Twitter

Shout out to the hero running their social media tonight. I wasn't able to make it to their shows on this surprise tour, but it was great to see them back making noise.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

I really hate freezing rain. Follow me on Byte @ armyoftechno.

MAHVEL 2 EVO 2020 BABEEE

Let's go!

Cliff Bleszinski tweeted and social media'd super hard today

He was probably taking a dump and posted that.

To be fair, the Internet is awful.

But then he goes and tweets that.

I still like Cliff and will remember our Lawbreakers E3 2017 interview until the end of time.

Spotify is going to acquire The Ringer

Bill Simmons is getting paid. Again.

Stop trying to login to Arda's Fortnite and Apex accounts

He makes a good point.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational announced!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola