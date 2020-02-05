First Post! February 5, 2020
First Post! It's late and a mess. Look at it.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. It is very late today, as I have been busy doing it for Shacknews in meetings. Please take a look.
Shacknews PSA
Remember, folks! Always wash your hands before eating. pic.twitter.com/fnEsXagXMc— Silver Falls (@silverfallsgame) February 5, 2020
Toad should stick to his day job.
Chef Mike likes Wendy's breakfast
Boom! Aced the test, didn’t even study. Shout out to former McDonald’s Chef @Mike_Haracz for joining the #WendysBreakfast party. pic.twitter.com/6ZXfekD0QG— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020
Top three anime betrayal.
Tragedy prevented thanks to the Kansas City PD
This is really incredible work by @41actionnews. pic.twitter.com/6CFGN97rta— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2020
This could have been bad.
Darkest Timeline
BREAKING: Remember America? We do.#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/tzGPwX7zBG— Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) February 5, 2020
How goes your Impeachment? Let us know in the Trump Dump. (turn on poltical filters to join the conversation in that daily mega thread of doom)
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"I stink!" #TheLongDark 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/i80107o3qy— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 5, 2020
- EVO 2020 lineup revealed, Mortal Kombat 11 gets left out
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 10: TSLAQ is RONG - Don't doubt ur vibe
- World of Warcraft interview - John Staats on early Blizzard, canceled projects, & more
- Dan Houser leaves Rockstar Games in March 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 5, 2020.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
