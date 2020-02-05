Xbox Game Pass adds Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein Youngblood February is a super-sized month for Xbox Game Pass users looking for action and adventure with plenty of shooting sprinkled in.

Xbox Game Pass for Console users are in for a treat this month, as there are several great games being added to the service.

Starting February 6 (which is tomorrow), both Final Fantasy 15 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood will make their debut on Xbox Game Pass. Then, on February 13, players can check out Death Squared.

As you're likely already well aware, Final Fantasy 15 is the latest core entry in the Final Fantasy series, and it's a sprawling tale that fans have plenty to discover in. On its own, it offers hours of gameplay that should fulfill any RPG lover's need for the grind. Plus, it has Cindy in it, and everyone loves Cindy.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a shooter that approaches things from a bit of a different perspective in the Wolfenstein universe. This open-ended mission-based adventure follows BJ's twin daughters Jess and Soph as they track down their missing father.

Finally, Death Squared is a puzzler that finds you guiding robots to colorful goals as you avoid a series of traps and other hazards that get in your way.

If you haven't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass just yet, this month would be a great time to do so. You'll more than recoup the cost, with Final Fantasy 15 on tap alone. If you decide to take the plunge and become a member, be sure to let us know in the comments below how you're finding the service. Looks like there's plenty of different options for all kinds of gamers.