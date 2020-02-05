Shackstream: Let's go for a walk in The Long Dark We're heading back into The Long Dark, where we'll confidently walk through lands filled with wolves and bears while carrying raw meat on us.

Yesterday, we decided to go moose hunting in The Long Dark, sleeping under the stars and waiting for our giant friend to spawn. Thankfully, we managed to get a moose with only minutes left in the stream. The problem, however, is that we didn’t really know how to get all that meat back to our base of operations. I solved some of that problem last night off stream, but there’s more work to do.

Today, we’ll be heading back into The Long Dark and out on another expedition. This walk in the frigid Canadian wilderness will take us back through wolf and bear territory, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for other random trouble and adventure along the way.

If you’d like to join, I’ll be streaming on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and the stream is embedded above for your convenience. The action begins at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST, and will go until 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.

I’m off to prepare for the livestream, but I hope to see you in the chat soon. The weather forecast in The Long Dark calls for a 100 percent chance of getting bitten by a wolf, with a 10 percent chance of being mauled by a bear.