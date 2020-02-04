Dreams finally leaves Early Access next week At long last, the full version of Dreams will be rolling out to all the eager gamers who can't wait to play it.

Tired of waiting for Dreams to exit Early Access? Looks like you're going to get your wish very soon.

Dreams is finally exiting its Early Access stage and users will get the full game update three days ahead of its official release next week. According to IGN, developer Media Molecule shared the news, which should have folks looking to jump into the full version of the game happy.

The update will bring additional content, such as the "Art's Dream" game from Media Molecule as well as the "Art's Dream" creator kit, a new introduction to the game, additional tutorials and how-to videos, a new user interface update, bug fixes, two additional creator kits, and plenty more cool stuff to play with.

Dreams is currently slated to launch on PlayStation 4 on February 14. That kind of makes it a great Valentine's Day gift, does it not? Previously, Shacknews spoke to Media Molecule's creative director Mark Healey about the game's development process.

Healey describes it as sort of a collection of games, calling it an "ever-expanding universe of games, movies, and music," where users have the tools to make whatever sort of content they like, and it sounds like a very interesting time. We can't wait to get our hands on it.