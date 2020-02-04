New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! February 4, 2020

TSLA is ripping higher in the stock market, and the Iowa Caucus results are still not out yet. Here's First Post! to tide you over.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Iowa Caucuses still haven't reported results

The Iowa Democrats claim that the results will be announced at 5 PM ET. Hopefully they updated their iOS versions by then.

Head over to the Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty daily mega thread to talk more about the American politics hellscape. (Turn on political filters in your user settings to join the conversation)

TSLA short squeeze continues to rip higher, confounding jaboofers

Lola remains bullish.

This short squeeze could persist, especially as more nitwits keep piling into bad positions.

Yes, I am enjoying this. I am insufferable when my investment theses play out.

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy praises his team's comeback in Super Bowl LIV

Man, he would have made a great head coach somewhere. Like Cleveland...

Slipknot announces Knotfest Roadshow tour dates

No Cleveland date? Hmmph!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola