First Post! February 4, 2020

The Iowa Caucuses still haven't reported results
DNC Unplugs Bernie’s Controllerhttps://t.co/kNh21xzO6R— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) February 4, 2020
The Iowa Democrats claim that the results will be announced at 5 PM ET. Hopefully they updated their iOS versions by then.
LISTEN: Des Moines County Democratic Party co-chairman Tom Courtney speaks with NPR about the new app used for Iowa caucus results:— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 4, 2020
"The app didn’t work. Things didn’t work out right." https://t.co/as8BgUQrU6 pic.twitter.com/ESPi1JdnRk
TSLA short squeeze continues to rip higher, confounding jaboofers
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/Hdm2Zoq8pl— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 4, 2020
Lola remains bullish.
$TSLA bulls have no incentive to sell. Shorts are left having to bid the stock up. This is a beautiful short squeeze. They will write about it in textbooks. $TSLAQ = $RONG pic.twitter.com/WTv1iFbYUw— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 3, 2020
This short squeeze could persist, especially as more nitwits keep piling into bad positions.
It me watching $TSLA close as shorts scramble to cover: pic.twitter.com/2CvsSIG6s5— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 3, 2020
Yes, I am enjoying this. I am insufferable when my investment theses play out.
Why yes, I do go off about how $TSLAQ = $RONG in our most recent #9to5Elon podcast. https://t.co/XfuFIU5Ugp$TSLA @elonmusk @long_elon @teslafudge pic.twitter.com/mosZD7iYsD— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 4, 2020
Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy praises his team's comeback in Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy had plenty to say after his offense rallied to win the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/fAWJj8Jluv— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 4, 2020
Man, he would have made a great head coach somewhere. Like Cleveland...
Slipknot announces Knotfest Roadshow tour dates
#KNOTFESTRoadshow returns to North America May 30 - June 25, 2020 featuring Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. OT9 Fan Club pre-sales start today at 12pm. Tickets & VIP Packages on-sale this Friday, February 7 at 10am here: https://t.co/GrA4MZdkqf pic.twitter.com/XBVg0leSeL— Slipknot (@slipknot) February 4, 2020
No Cleveland date? Hmmph!
A message from all of us @ Shacknews:— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 3, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 35 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/neAt2Nfmqc
Well if it isn’t Dingus McBoops. pic.twitter.com/5km2Ra9SKg— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 4, 2020
