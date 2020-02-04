First Post! February 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Iowa Caucuses still haven't reported results

DNC Unplugs Bernie’s Controllerhttps://t.co/kNh21xzO6R — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Democrats claim that the results will be announced at 5 PM ET. Hopefully they updated their iOS versions by then.

LISTEN: Des Moines County Democratic Party co-chairman Tom Courtney speaks with NPR about the new app used for Iowa caucus results:



"The app didn’t work. Things didn’t work out right." https://t.co/as8BgUQrU6 pic.twitter.com/ESPi1JdnRk — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 4, 2020

Head over to the Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty daily mega thread to talk more about the American politics hellscape.

TSLA short squeeze continues to rip higher, confounding jaboofers

Lola remains bullish.

$TSLA bulls have no incentive to sell. Shorts are left having to bid the stock up. This is a beautiful short squeeze. They will write about it in textbooks. $TSLAQ = $RONG pic.twitter.com/WTv1iFbYUw — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 3, 2020

This short squeeze could persist, especially as more nitwits keep piling into bad positions.

It me watching $TSLA close as shorts scramble to cover: pic.twitter.com/2CvsSIG6s5 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 3, 2020

Yes, I am enjoying this. I am insufferable when my investment theses play out.

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy praises his team's comeback in Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy had plenty to say after his offense rallied to win the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/fAWJj8Jluv — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 4, 2020

Man, he would have made a great head coach somewhere. Like Cleveland...

Slipknot announces Knotfest Roadshow tour dates

#KNOTFESTRoadshow returns to North America May 30 - June 25, 2020 featuring Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. OT9 Fan Club pre-sales start today at 12pm. Tickets & VIP Packages on-sale this Friday, February 7 at 10am here: https://t.co/GrA4MZdkqf pic.twitter.com/XBVg0leSeL — Slipknot (@slipknot) February 4, 2020

No Cleveland date? Hmmph!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 35 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/neAt2Nfmqc — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 3, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 4, 2020.

Well if it isn’t Dingus McBoops. pic.twitter.com/5km2Ra9SKg — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 4, 2020

