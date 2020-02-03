No Turning Back Combat Bow - Destiny 2 Increase your Crucible killing potential by getting No Turning Back, a powerful Combat Bow added to Destiny 2 in Forsaken.

No Turning Back is fast becoming a top-pick for Crucible players in Destiny 2. Despite being released in 2018, this Combat Bow is entering the meta and for a very good reason. The only trouble some players are running into is actually how to get No Turning Back if it has been dismantled.

How to get No Turning Back

No Turning Back has a chance to drop from Spider's big weekly Wanted bounty.

No Turning Back is rewarded after completing the Scorned mission in the Forsaken campaign. This Combat Bow is given to you by Petra Venj as a one-time gift. There is another way to get it, which is great if you accidentally dismantled it.

The other way to get No Turning Back is to complete Spider’s Wanted bounties. The bounty you must complete is the weekly one found at the bottom right of the list. This will involve defeating a tough boss that features a few mechanics, so expect it to put up a fight.

Though No Turning Back is not guaranteed to drop, it is in the loot pool. Consider completing this bounty on three characters to increase your chances of getting the bow to drop. Alternatively, you can start a new character and play through the Forsaken campaign.

No Turning Back perks

Because No Turning Back was released with Forsaken, it’s a weapon that cannot be reclaimed from Collections. The only non-Exotic weapons you can actually claim from the Collections tab these days are the Ritual weapons and Pinnacle weapons.

No Turning Back comes with a few built-in perks that make it a dominant force in Crucible.

This brings us to the main point of No Turning Back: its perks. The Collections tab does say it cannot be reclaimed due to random rolls, but there is little information available on what these alternative perks might be. So for now, let’s look at the ones listed in-game:

Precision Frame – Compound bow. Longer draw time optimized for damage

High Tension String – Greatly increases accuracy, slightly slower draw time, slightly decreases stability

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft – Greatly increases accuracy, slightly decreases stability

Choose between the following: Explosive Head – Arrows explode after a short delay Snapshot Sights – Faster time to aim down sights

Hip-Fire Grip – Ergonomic grips that increase accuracy and stability when firing from the hip

As you can see, No Turning Back, despite being a Combat Bow, actually comes with a Compound Bow Precision Frame trait. This allows it to deal significantly more damage. Couple this with Snapshot Sights and you will be dishing out near-lethal damage in PVP.

Is No Turning Back a good bow?

Would you prefer to use No Turning Back over Le Monarque? Only you can answer that. Alternatively, you could use both.

The answer to the question, “Is No Turning Back a good bow,” is a resounding yes. However, it does come with a caveat: it sits in the Kinetic slot. This means, unlike the extremely powerful Le Monarque, you will need to weigh up whether you want to use a bow over another primary weapon.

It could be worth coupling No Turning Back with a Hand Cannon. Take advantage of the high impact damage offered by No Turning Back and then quickly switch to your Energy weapon to secure the kill. Alternatively, work it the other way – just make sure to land the precision shot.

Overall, No Turning Back is a surprisingly powerful Combat Bow. Even though it is approaching two years old, it can still find its way into the Crucible meta. Experienced bow users should definitely give this Forsaken-era weapon a shot in Destiny 2. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more weapon breakdowns and recommendations.