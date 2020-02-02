Weekend Discussion - February 2, 2020 - Super Bowl Sunday

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Today at 6:30 PM ET, Super Bowl LIV will kick off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The over/under is 53.5 and KC is favored by 1.5 points. I am not a betting man, but I believe that KC will win. Patrick Mahommes is a great young leader, and I look forward to a good game. Head over to ]pm[chem's Super Bowl LIV Shacknews Chatty thread to join our conversation.

It's Groundhog Day, my dudes

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early Spring.

Phil Connors has still got it.

Kirby is the best boy

i love kirby he is nice and fun!! he goes on adventures — kirbybot (@thekirbybot) February 2, 2020

I love Kirby.

Excellent Antonio Brown interview by Josina Anderson

His answer to Josina's CTE question was very troubling:

Josina: "Do you have any concerns of having CTE at all?"

AB: "I just got a whole lot of money, that's it. If I had CTE, I wouldn't be able to have this beautiful gym, I wouldn't be able to be creative, I wouldn't be able to, you know, communicate, you know?"

Josina: "You might have the early stages, AB."

AB: "I'm perfectly fine. I didn't take that many big hits. I had one big hit in like 10 years. Anybody who plays this game, they're going to get hit hard. That's a part of the game. Why people think I got CTE? I'm a really handsome guy, I'm like healthy..."

Josina: "Wow! It has nothing to do with your physical attractiveness level."

AB: "CTE. I feel like I don't have CTE. Perfectly fine."

He's not okay.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc Rebillet is that Shacker!

What's the deal with wealth disparity?

Can’t believe this is on CBS. This guy @tonydokoupil is so good; such a light touch. Watch & RT. pic.twitter.com/rGyanOATzZ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 1, 2020

The guy who thinks the middle class got four pieces of pie, sigh.

J. J. Watt's Madden NFL 21 SNL skit

Madden made some really terrible updates earlier this week, in case you missed it.

Tony Hawk tweets are good tweets

At SFO security, stepping out of the body scan thingy.

TSA: I need to check your pocket.

me: ok but it’s empty

TSA: now I need you to turn two and a half times

me (confused): wait what?

TSA: (grins slyly)

me: oh, I get it. Let me warm up first — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 2, 2020

Follow Tony Hawk for more Tony Hawk content.

Andrew Hawkins lampoons the NFL Honors Awards

All the Different types of NFL players accepting awards 😂 😂😂@TwitterSports pic.twitter.com/k5OUye3d8Y — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) February 2, 2020

Pretty good, Hawk.

02/02/2020 it the last palindrome date until 03/03/3030

Thanks to Korban to bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Elder coder drops wisdom

An older woman came into the bookstore today. I made a joke about a credit card reader issue and she said "these things are all programmed by twenty-five-year-old boys who don't comment their code" and somehow we ended up having a great conversation about programming and biases. — 𝚁𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚕 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚙 (@WrrrdNrrrdGrrrl) February 1, 2020

Comment your code, you bastards.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019

Kaizo levels give me anxiety.

The Colt McCoy self-help book market has crashed

Bottom apparently fell out on the @ColtMcCoy self help book market. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ybhrkjKpdZ — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 1, 2020

Now is your chance to land a sweet, sweet Coly McCoy book.

Cat is Smash?

Sakurai might be swayed to add this cat.

Lola in the morning. pic.twitter.com/zBgnoIR7OT — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 2, 2020

Lola in the morning. pic.twitter.com/zBgnoIR7OT — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 2, 2020

