New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - February 2, 2020 - Super Bowl Sunday

It's that one day a year when we all watch commercials in between football plays.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Today at 6:30 PM ET, Super Bowl LIV will kick off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The over/under is 53.5 and KC is favored by 1.5 points. I am not a betting man, but I believe that KC will win. Patrick Mahommes is a great young leader, and I look forward to a good game. Head over to ]pm[chem's Super Bowl LIV Shacknews Chatty thread to join our conversation.

It's Groundhog Day, my dudes

Punxsutawney Phil predicts early Spring.

Phil Connors has still got it.

Kirby is the best boy

I love Kirby.

Excellent Antonio Brown interview by Josina Anderson

His answer to Josina's CTE question was very troubling:

Josina: "Do you have any concerns of having CTE at all?"

AB: "I just got a whole lot of money, that's it. If I had CTE, I wouldn't be able to have this beautiful gym, I wouldn't be able to be creative, I wouldn't be able to, you know, communicate, you know?"

Josina: "You might have the early stages, AB."

AB: "I'm perfectly fine. I didn't take that many big hits. I had one big hit in like 10 years. Anybody who plays this game, they're going to get hit hard. That's a part of the game. Why people think I got CTE? I'm a really handsome guy, I'm like healthy..."

Josina: "Wow! It has nothing to do with your physical attractiveness level."

AB: "CTE. I feel like I don't have CTE. Perfectly fine."

He's not okay.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc Rebillet is that Shacker!

What's the deal with wealth disparity?

The guy who thinks the middle class got four pieces of pie, sigh.

J. J. Watt's Madden NFL 21 SNL skit

Madden made some really terrible updates earlier this week, in case you missed it.

Tony Hawk tweets are good tweets

Follow Tony Hawk for more Tony Hawk content.

Andrew Hawkins lampoons the NFL Honors Awards

Pretty good, Hawk.

02/02/2020 it the last palindrome date until 03/03/3030

Thanks to Korban to bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Elder coder drops wisdom

Comment your code, you bastards.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019

Kaizo levels give me anxiety.

The Colt McCoy self-help book market has crashed

Now is your chance to land a sweet, sweet Coly McCoy book.

Cat is Smash?

Sakurai might be swayed to add this cat.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for February 2, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola