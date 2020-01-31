Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Don't doubt ur vibe
Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0— E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020
Elon finally got his big break.
The Asuka/Kirby content we crave
https://t.co/v7E6SBGLzQ pic.twitter.com/EUDMhMxvCC— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 31, 2020
Yes. Good.
Give this girl her perfect attendance pencil back
I know I'm not ready to be a parent bc I'd be at that school the next day like "Yal deadass finna come up off my baby Perfect Attendance Pencil NEEOOOWW!!" pic.twitter.com/ezTc0fq1Ug— Dreka Gates 💕 (@_FemGod) January 31, 2020
It is the principle of the thing.
Slasher > KEEMSTAR, but we already knew that
Bernie and Yang both inspire young people in the US, both fair best against Trump in the polls for when it counts, and most importantly have the only fearless organized supporters that know how to use the internet and don't mind saying mean things online— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 31, 2020
Bernie Yang 2020
Rod is the best at Twitter. It is the Adrian Wojnarowski of esports, and he just endorsed Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang. Wonder what the Trump Dump will think of this? (reminder that politcal Shacknews Chatty threads are off by default)
I recently stopped following all journalists on Twitter because I was just getting really tired of all of it, plus it was a constant distraction where I felt I had to check Twitter all the time— Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) January 31, 2020
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser
PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser. $AAPL $FB $IYT $HYG $UVXY $SPY 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ONbe752Pja— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 31, 2020
Head over to the Finance Shack Chatty thread to talk about the stock market and whatnot.
FEEFERS LEFOOF FROM FOOFVILLE pic.twitter.com/wZADobjgFr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 30, 2020
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! - January 31, 2020