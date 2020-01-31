First Post! - January 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Don't doubt ur vibe

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Elon finally got his big break.

The Asuka/Kirby content we crave

Yes. Good.

Give this girl her perfect attendance pencil back

I know I'm not ready to be a parent bc I'd be at that school the next day like "Yal deadass finna come up off my baby Perfect Attendance Pencil NEEOOOWW!!" pic.twitter.com/ezTc0fq1Ug — Dreka Gates 💕 (@_FemGod) January 31, 2020

It is the principle of the thing.

Slasher > KEEMSTAR, but we already knew that

Bernie and Yang both inspire young people in the US, both fair best against Trump in the polls for when it counts, and most importantly have the only fearless organized supporters that know how to use the internet and don't mind saying mean things online



Bernie Yang 2020 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 31, 2020

Rod is the best at Twitter. It is the Adrian Wojnarowski of esports, and he just endorsed Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang. Wonder what the Trump Dump will think of this? (reminder that politcal Shacknews Chatty threads are off by default)

I recently stopped following all journalists on Twitter because I was just getting really tired of all of it, plus it was a constant distraction where I felt I had to check Twitter all the time — Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) January 31, 2020

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

Head over to the Finance Shack Chatty thread to talk about the stock market and whatnot.

FEEFERS LEFOOF FROM FOOFVILLE pic.twitter.com/wZADobjgFr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 30, 2020

FEEFERS LEFOOF FROM FOOFVILLE pic.twitter.com/wZADobjgFr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 30, 2020

