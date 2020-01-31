Xur's Location and wares for January 31, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and learn more about the different Exotic weapons and gear he has to offer this week.

It’s Friday, which means Xur will be coming around soon. The Agent of the Nine always has a slew of goodies available for players to pick up in exchange for Legendary Shards, and this week we’ll have Xur’s location and all the wares he has available to buy right here in this guide.

As usual, players will be able to find and visit Xur’s location after 12 PM EST. To find Xur, open up the Director and then travel over to Io. When you arrive, go ahead and make your way to Giant Scar, where you’ll find Xur ready to open up shop.

When you’ve located the Agent of the Nine, head on up and talk to him to see all the wares he has available to purchase. As usual, you’ll have a few different options, including a weapon, some Hunter armor, a piece of Titan armor, and a piece of armor for Warlocks. You’ll also be able to pick up a Fated Engram for 97 Legendary Shards. We’ve broken down the full list of items below, so please take a look.

Fighting Lion Exotic Grenade Launcher - 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants Exotic Hunter Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Peregrine Greaves Exotic Titan Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Starfire Protocol Exotic Warlock Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Engrams

If you don’t own something that Xur has to offer, then go ahead and buy it. It’s always worth having Exotics, even if you don’t use them that often. Should Bungie drastically change something in the future, you’ll always have the option of equipping that piece and using it. These aren’t the only Exotic goods you can get this week, either. If you’re a Twitch Prime user, then you can pick up an Exotic loot drop bundle with your Twitch Prime benefits. We’ve got more details on the Twitch Prime Destiny 2 Exotic loot drop here, so check those out, too.

Xur will stick around all through the weekend, until the weekly reset early Tuesday morning. That means you have a few days to farm Legendary Shards if you need some. For more help you can also head back over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide, where we’ve put hundreds of helpful articles together to assist you in every aspect of the Destiny experience.