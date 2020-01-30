Juicy Well-Done Hammer - Monster Hunter World If you've ever wanted to swing a giant slab of meat as a weapon, the Juicy Well-done Hammer is waiting for you in Monster Hunter World.

Say whatever you want about Monster Hunter World, but there’s no arguing that Capcom hasn’t kept it fresh and fun. First, players could swing a giant fish at monsters, and now they can swing a giant slab of meat at them. In this guide, I’ll give you the information required to get the Juicy Well-Done Hammer in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Juicy Well-Done Hammer

In order to craft the Well-Done Hammer, which comes before the Juicy Well-Done Hammer, players will need to acquire a material called the Meaty Canteen Ticket. Actually, they will need three in total. To get the Meaty Canteen Ticket, hunters must complete a Master Rank 4 Event Quest called Beef is Never a Mi-stake. This quest may not drop enough Meaty Canteen Tickets to build both Hammers, so it’s reasonable to assume players will need to run it at least twice.

Once you have two Meaty Canteen Tickets, head to the Smithy and choose the option to Forge Equipment, then pick Weapons. You will need to specify Hammer here, then swap over to the Tree view. Scroll to the bottom of the list, then craft the Well-Done Hammer using the following materials:

Meaty Canteen Ticket x 2

Ebony Odogaron Hardfang x 2

Molten Bursa x 3

Monster Solidbone x 8

Once you’ve crafted the Well-Done Hammer, back out of the Forge Equipment menu and choose the Upgrade Equipment option. You can then select your Well-Done Hammer and upgrade it to the Juicy Well-Done Hammer, assuming you have the following materials:

Meaty Canteen Ticket x 1

Slumbering Greatbone x 3

Afflicted Frenzybone x 3

Forest Crystal x 5

The materials required (besides the Meaty Canteen Ticket) for the Juicy Well-Done Hammer will take you to the Guiding Lands, so you’ll need to progress through the end credits of Iceborne. If you’re not able to travel to the Guiding Lands yet, you might as well put this one on the back burner and continue to work through Iceborne.

Now that you know how to craft the Juicy-Well Done Hammer, be sure to visit our Monster Hunter World strategy guide for help with just about every monster and mechanic you come across.