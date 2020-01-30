Bethesda's 24-hour Humble sale for Australian fire relief starts today Do something kind to help offer some relief for the Australian bush fires currently raging on in the region.

Bethesda is doing its part to help bring relief to the fires still blazing in Australia.

The company is holding a 24-hour sale over at Bethesda.net in tandem with the Humble Store in an effort to raise funds for bush fire relief. It will run from 1 PM ET on January 30 (that's today) through tomorrow at 1 PM ET on January 31.

During this time, you'll be able to pick up several Bethesda games at 33 percent off their normal price. Net proceeds will go to the Australian Red Cross. If you're not into adding more games to your collection, you can instead buy a Fallout-themed Responders Australia Charity shirt for $25. All profits raised from the shirt sales will go to the Australian Salvation Army.

The shirt features a Vault Boy and a koala just hanging out, and if you pre-order now, you should start seeing them shipping in March. Bethesda has joined the party, with Bungie also currently selling a $25 Guardians for Australia shirt that's up for grabs until February 8.

This is the perfect opportunity to add a few new Bethesda titles to your collection, but you can also get a cool shirt if you drop the cash. It's also just a good idea to donate and do a good deed.