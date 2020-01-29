Evening Reading - January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look at this extra large assortment of happenings from the day.

Hail to the King, Baby!

Duke Nukem 3D was the quarterfinal game at the Shacknews World Championship in 2018 and the shareware shipped 24 years ago today. Shake it, Baby!

Team Bloomberg goes all in on Big Gay Ice Cream

Ok, Bloomer. Trump Dump dunked all over him this morning in that daily Shacknews Chatty mega thread, but I am coming back for seconds of that ice cream. Delicious.(Turn on political filters to see the Trump Dump)

Oreo is in a dark place as a brand

Follow us for more delicious OREO cookie recipes. pic.twitter.com/bwcinEnO39 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 29, 2020

Thanks, I hate it.

Super Mario Maker 2 GOTY 2019

The game is just full of insanely challenging levels. Shell jumps are my kryptonite.

More Smash Ultimate 7.0.0 patch aftermath

Cuphead is Smash is a good thing. Sakurai agrees.

D1 still likes Byleth.

Upsmash is my favorite Byleth move



The fact that it scoops from the front, not worth challenging from above, has multiple hit boxes, and kills brings me joy.



Does anyone have the frame data for that and upB?



I am not a fan of offensive Up B unless I'm off stage and KO-ing you — D1 (@xD1x) January 29, 2020

Leffen is not buying the hype.

Byleth up B combos are a complete meme btw, DI behind gets out for free with no counterplay and leaves byleth in a terrible spot.

Sad that his most unique move is basically useless offensively. — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) January 29, 2020

Dabuz is also not sold on Byleth.

7.0 day 2



Olimar is still mid tier



Rosa is still high tier



Byleth is better than initial impressions? She's grimy AF and sometimes you just die after not being able to get close



Zelda's buffs are big, but she has more issues than what the buffs did for her — 💋 Liquid | Dabuz 💋 ✈💺🛩 (@DabuzSenpai) January 30, 2020

Pikachu might be the way.

Top tier characters when they see that Pikachu is still avoiding nerfs while being busted pic.twitter.com/1lWMJcrbC1 — Helios| BDE| Otakuni- 4MitsuMido @DH Leipzig (@CEW_Otakuni) January 29, 2020

Federal Reserve Open Market Commitee left rates unchanged

Stonks!

Here's the full statement from the FOMC website:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in December indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a moderate pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1‑1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including global developments and muted inflation pressures, as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Richard H. Clarida; Patrick Harker; Robert S. Kaplan; Neel Kashkari; Loretta J. Mester; and Randal K. Quarles.

Delta fined $50,000 for discriminating against Muslim passengers

Delta was fined $50K for discriminating against Muslim passengers.



In one case, a pilot ordered a Muslim couple off a flight after a passenger said they made them "uncomfortable" and a flight attendant saw one text the word "Allah".



Some crew have to do civil rights training. pic.twitter.com/KX2vVLJ0j9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 28, 2020

The word Allah just means God. Sigh.

