Hunter's Arena: Legends to offer closed beta in February The battle royale-MOBA-RPG hybrid will offer players a chance to get a taste of the game next month during a closed beta event.

Seoul-based developer Mantisco is currently hard at work on an intriguing new title. Hunter’s Arena: Legends aims to marry the best parts of the battle royale, MOBA, and action RPG genres to deliver a unique experience that can be experienced solo or with friends. To give players an idea of what they can expect when the game launches later this year, the development team will be hosting a closed beta event in February. An all-new trailer, posted below, originally premiered during the WWE Royal Rumble this past weekend.

The upcoming beta period will accommodate up to ten thousand players and has unique start times depending on the region players live in.

America: Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. (GMT -7)

Europe: Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. (GMT +1)

Asia: Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. (GMT +9)

In Hunter’s Arena: Legends, magical yet dark landscapes beckon combatants into an enchanted

realm where 60 players enter and only one leaves. From snowy mountains to dense forest to

dangerous lava fields, detailed and semi-realistic terrain impacts how players do battle. Special

dungeon areas allow players the choice to work together to fight boss monsters for powerful

rewards. Additional Hunter’s Arena: Legends features include:

Unique Character Classes – Classic MOBA-inspired character classes offer players unique ways to compete for glory. Every player class offers different strengths and weaknesses, along with countless skill and equipment upgrades;

Solo and Team Play – Players must balance aggressive and strategic game styles by going head-to-head or by teaming up to take down daunting computer-generated bosses;

Lightning-Quick Combat – A unique fighting system allows for strategic combos including parrying, a counter system and more for smooth online tournaments;

Gorgeous Arenas – Hunter’s Arena: Legends utilizes Unreal Engine technology to create detailed character models and an immersive world.

You can sign up for the closed beta by visiting the game’s official website. Additionally, beta keys will also be given out to Shacknews community members in the near future.