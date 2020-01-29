Unboxing & Review: Close To The Sun Collector's Edtion Greg unboxes and takes a closer look at the Close to the Sun Limited Collector's Edition from Wired Productions.

When it comes to indie games, few ever really get the chance for a collector’s edition release. However, with Storm in a Teacup’s Close to the Sun, it was just too good of a setting to pass up. Featuring tons of steampunk design, a heavy focus on Tesla, and just an overall great atmosphere, Close to the Sun was the perfect little indie gem to create a fantastic collector’s edition for.

Created by Wired Productions, and only available to the first 1,000 purchasers, the Close to the Sun Limited Collector’s Edition weighs in at just $104.18 USD. Included in the package is:

A physical copy of Close to the Sun on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.

A deluxe hardback artbook featuring 48 pages of Close to the Sun game art.

A beautiful Art Deco FuturePAK metal game case that fits whatever format you chose.

An exclusive Close to the Sun, Faraday key-card metal pin badge.

A 7” vinyl record with Porcelain Pill’s track, Close to the Sun.

A replica of Ada’s letter to her sister Rose. The letter that started it all.

A stylish certificate of authenticity, including the number of your collector’s edition.

A premium finished presentation box to store it all in.

And finally, a PC code for the game on the Epic Games Store, giving you more ways to enjoy Storm in a Teacup’s indie gem.

Overall this collector’s edition is a great pick up, especially if you’re a fan of the game itself. The art style and the overall design of the metal case really look great on the shelf, and everything included here comes in at a nice price. The box also includes a handy cloth ribbon underneath everything, making it easy to remove things from the box without tearing things to shreds. It’s a small thing, but something that collector’s will appreciate as they can keep their box fully intact.

You can purchase the Close to the Sun Limited Collectors Edition on Wired Productions website but act quickly. There’s no telling when the 1,000 available units will run out. For more reviews, unboxings, and other great video content, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.