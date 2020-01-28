Star Trek Online celebrates 10 years with Legacy update Star Trek Online has been exploring the galaxy for ten years and is ready to celebrate with a special Legacy update, featuring a pair of Star Trek actresses.

Time goes by fast, doesn't it? It may not feel like it's been that long, but Star Trek Online has been out for ten years. Take a moment to think about now just how much Perfect World and Cryptic Studios' MMORPG has changed in that time, think about how much has changed in the world of Star Trek itself. The cinematic franchise went from riding a momentary rebooted high to a rocky roller coaster, the series found new life on CBS All-Access with new shows, Jean-Luc Picard is back on people's television screens, and the fanbase lost some of its most beloved actors after the tragic passings of Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin. Star Trek itself has undergone seismic changes in the time that Star Trek Online has been going where no one has gone before. Now it's time to celebrate the game's tenth anniversary with a special update called Legacy.

The major additions for Legacy include a pair of new episodes: Measure of Morality Parts 1 and 2. Players are summoned to Excalbia, where their very moral fiber is put to the test. Inspired by original Star Trek episode "The Savage Curtain," the Excalbians wish to test humanity's moral measuring stick by resurrecting heroes and villains from throughout the past ten years of Star Trek Online updates. To balance the scales of good and evil, players will also be teamed with some of Starfleet's greatest heroes, including Seven of Nine and Michael Burnham, voiced by Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green respectively.

Legacy will also feature a new 5-player Task Force Operation called To Hell with Honor, where they'll be pitted against Klingon forces. Meanwhile, last update's TFO, Awakening, is being added to the normal TFO rotation. Players can also engage with the Legacy events in order to work towards an all-new T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser.

Those looking to honor ten years of Star Trek Online can jump into Legacy on PC right now, while PS4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait until March 3. There's a fun ten-year infographic, as well as the latest patch notes over on the Star Trek Online website. Star Trek Online is free-to-play, with an optional subscription available.