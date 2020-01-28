First Post! January 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Skankcore's Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Mega Bundle Unboxing and Level Walkthrough
Good night, Internet. Remember that random acts of kindness are a powerful thing. Congratulations @skankcore on winning the Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Mega Bundle. Your resourcefulness in overcoming this trial speaks to the promise of a hero.#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/uowoR7Ruke— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 28, 2020
This is another one of those highlights of my job here at Shacknews. Check out the full VOD of skankcore's stream here.
Why do I fight for the @Shacknews Chatty community? This guy right here. We have some of the best people on the Internet, and we are still going strong 24 years later. It’s an honor to fight to keep this place going. #DoitforShacknews https://t.co/W9umCwZRiw pic.twitter.com/0Lp3mlZsgs— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 28, 2020
MacKenzie Bezos dumps $400 million of Amazon stock
Insider selling is not uncommon, and she stil has over 19 million shares of the company.
Don't do this
I am hollering 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ooCj6nIbjD— RELAX. (@kashtalkk) January 27, 2020
I want to believe this is fake, but either way, I laughed at his face at the end.
Zero breaking down Diddy Kong play from EVO Japan 2020 and Genesis 7
You love to see it.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
PAPA? #EVOJapan2020— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 28, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports: Ep. 34 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/nxYXJtrMF1
- Pokemon Home release date and Premium Plan pricing revealed
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 09: He does good at rockets and the gang talks politics
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is the anime soccer game I didn't know I needed
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of January 27, 2020
- Rumor: Sony PS5 console, bootup animation and sound leaked on Twitter
- Latest SoulCalibur 6 trailer shows off Haohmaru gameplay
- Stylish deckbuilder Gordian Quest coming to PC in Q1 2020
- Shackcast 061 - Season 2 Episode 1 - The Evil Dead 2 of Doom Eternal podcasts
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind review: Throw away the key
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post for January 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
Pupper Kryptonite. 🐶💙— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 28, 2020
@LolaShacknews pic.twitter.com/RTGw3kxq5P
What are you up to this Tuesday? Getting tacos? Please send me tacos. Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! January 28, 2020
-
-
-
Speaking of Smash, check out this fucking incredible set between Samsora and MKLeo.
https://youtu.be/r8IOAlYkjF4
MKLeo man... how is he so good?
-