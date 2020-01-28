New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account


First Post! January 28, 2020

Hey it's time for First Post! Everyone in the pool.
Asif Khan
6

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Skankcore's Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Mega Bundle Unboxing and Level Walkthrough

This is another one of those highlights of my job here at Shacknews. Check out the full VOD of skankcore's stream here.

MacKenzie Bezos dumps $400 million of Amazon stock

Image courtesy of Bystander Revolution
Image courtesy of Bystander Revolution

Insider selling is not uncommon, and she stil has over 19 million shares of the company.

Don't do this

I want to believe this is fake, but either way, I laughed at his face at the end.

Zero breaking down Diddy Kong play from EVO Japan 2020 and Genesis 7

You love to see it.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post for January 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this Tuesday? Getting tacos? Please send me tacos. Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

