First Post! January 28, 2020

Skankcore's Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Mega Bundle Unboxing and Level Walkthrough

Good night, Internet. Remember that random acts of kindness are a powerful thing. Congratulations @skankcore on winning the Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Mega Bundle. Your resourcefulness in overcoming this trial speaks to the promise of a hero.#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/uowoR7Ruke — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 28, 2020

This is another one of those highlights of my job here at Shacknews. Check out the full VOD of skankcore's stream here.

Why do I fight for the @Shacknews Chatty community? This guy right here. We have some of the best people on the Internet, and we are still going strong 24 years later. It’s an honor to fight to keep this place going. #DoitforShacknews https://t.co/W9umCwZRiw pic.twitter.com/0Lp3mlZsgs — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 28, 2020

MacKenzie Bezos dumps $400 million of Amazon stock

Image courtesy of Bystander Revolution

Insider selling is not uncommon, and she stil has over 19 million shares of the company.

Don't do this

I want to believe this is fake, but either way, I laughed at his face at the end.

Zero breaking down Diddy Kong play from EVO Japan 2020 and Genesis 7

You love to see it.

