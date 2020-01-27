New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Evening Reading - January 27, 2020

It's time for Evening Reading. Get in the hot tub!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Frostbite Smash Ultimate tournament trailer is pretty damn lit

Smash Ultimate is definitely a fun esport to watch. The fight hits the streets of Detroit this February. No word on if Le'Veon Bell will be able to attend and compete.

Ok, Google

Thanks to sikander for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Skankcore unboxes the Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Mega Bundle

That stream was awesome! Check out the VOD on  the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Kobe Bryant talks to Rich Eisen about 18 months ago

Rich is one of the better voices in sports media, and did a decent job of coverng Bryant's passing.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola