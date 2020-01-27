Evening Reading - January 27, 2020
Frostbite Smash Ultimate tournament trailer is pretty damn lit
CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS TRAILER????? pic.twitter.com/7KaqTDifM5— Jaynez 🎮 @ Backlog hell (@JaynezPlays) January 27, 2020
Smash Ultimate is definitely a fun esport to watch. The fight hits the streets of Detroit this February. No word on if Le'Veon Bell will be able to attend and compete.
great experience, can’t wait til the next one...plan on doing better https://t.co/fsI9wiUw04— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 24, 2020
Ok, Google
Thanks to sikander for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
Skankcore unboxes the Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Mega Bundle
Already framed. #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/xLkF1rOhb3— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 28, 2020
That stream was awesome! Check out the VOD on the Shacknews YouTube channel.
Kobe Bryant talks to Rich Eisen about 18 months ago
Rich is one of the better voices in sports media, and did a decent job of coverng Bryant's passing.
We're all adults here @ the Shacknews HQ #DoitforShacknews— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 28, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports: Ep. 34 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/DY2bzSWY9D
Bubba D. Foofer @LolaShacknews pic.twitter.com/BhdR1fogmH— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 28, 2020
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 27, 2020