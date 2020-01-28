Is Journey to the Savage Planet coming to Nintendo Switch? Journey to the Savage Planet is Typhoon Studios first game and players want to know whether it's releasing on Nintendo Switch.

Journey to the Savage Planet is the first game from a small indie company called Typhoon Studios. It’s finally released on consoles and PC, but it’s missing from one important platform: Nintendo Switch. Fans of Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid want to know one thing: is Journey to the Savage Planet coming to Nintendo Switch?

Is Journey to the Savage Planet releasing on Nintendo Switch?

Right now, the answer to the question, “Is Journey to the Savage Planet coming to Nintendo Switch?” is that unfortunately, there appears to be no plans for Typhoon Studios to bring their first title to the Switch.

While there are currently no plans to bring Journey to the Savage Planet to the Nintendo Switch, the team has thought about how they would do it.

In saying this, in an interview with Game Informer at the end of 2019, Typhoon Studios co-founder Alex Hutchinson had this to say about Savage Planet and the Nintendo Switch when talking about couch co-op:

“If we can ever get a Switch version together I think it would be brilliant to have the two people next to each other. We’re looking into it, but we don’t know yet.”

When asked whether or not the team would do a Switch version themselves or go and find someone, Hutchinson says:

“We’d probably go and find someone because we don’t have a lot of experience on the Switch.”

This makes sense given that Typhoon Studios was recently acquired by Google Stadia. This means that once the Savage Planet DLC and post-release support is complete, the studio will likely shift to developing exclusives for the video game streaming service.

So while there are currently no plans to bring Journey to the Savage Planet to Nintendo Switch, at least Typhoon Studios has thought about the process and how they would do it. Now we just need to wait to see whether another studio is brought on to port it to the Nintendo Switch. For those with a multi-platform house, Journey to the Savage Planet is now available on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.