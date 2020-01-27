Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Genesis 7 owned so hard
Congratulations to @Marss_NE on your huge win at #G7! pic.twitter.com/pNz5yKzAH8— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 27, 2020
Wow, G7 owned.
"DID YOU SEE THE POSE???" - @ThePhenomenalEE @BTSsmash #G7 pic.twitter.com/tDI9JB80P7— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 27, 2020
Congratulations to Marss!
MARSS WINS pic.twitter.com/RUVOzWBGMJ— CONEY (@CONEY) January 27, 2020
Leo is super classy in defeat. Love to see it.
Dude! Im so sad but i cant stop being happy for @Marss_NE he is one of the few that has taken tournaments from me. Thats how ultimate should be played. IT WAS THE BEST SET OF ULTIMATE. Congrats to him and see you at frostbite. The beat ultimate ive played.— FOX | MkLeo 🐞 (@Mkleosb) January 27, 2020
I want this, but Hyperloop
I want her so fucking much pic.twitter.com/0xMMgW8pz1— boo boo the fool (@thisiscaramore) January 23, 2020
I wish the United States would have the guts to do a massive public works project.
Your Canton, Ohio Weather Report
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/OeePPox8jt— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 27, 2020
Follow me on Byte, I am armyoftechno. I also post a lot of Lola microvideos there. It' great.
FOOF ATTACK! 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/idcldgOTNa— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 27, 2020
LOOP DADDY 2020
FUCK THAT SHIT pic.twitter.com/BQnfeIOv8L— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) January 27, 2020
Hero of Time.
First Post! January 27, 2020
