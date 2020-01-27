Shackcast 061 - Season 2 Episode 1 - The Evil Dead 2 of Doom Eternal podcasts
Doom Eternal is coming in just a few months, so the gang reassembled to talk about the recent preview event.
Welcome to the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews. The Shackcast is back! On the 61st episode, David, Blake, and Asif returned after many months away to talk about Doom Eternal, Death Stranding, Nintendo Switch, and what the heck they have been up to since the last episode. Thanks for sticking with us.
Thanks to Kabab and Curry in Canton, Ohio for their unofficial sponsorship of this episode. and be sure to check out all of our Doom Eternal preview coverage.
