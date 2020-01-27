New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackcast 061 - Season 2 Episode 1 - The Evil Dead 2 of Doom Eternal podcasts

Doom Eternal is coming in just a few months, so the gang reassembled to talk about the recent preview event.
Asif Khan
1

Welcome to the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews. The Shackcast is back! On the 61st episode, David, Blake, and Asif returned after many months away to talk about Doom Eternal, Death Stranding, Nintendo Switch, and what the heck they have been up to since the last episode. Thanks for sticking with us.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Listen on iTunes Podcast App

Tune in on Google Play

Thanks to Kabab and Curry in Canton, Ohio for their unofficial sponsorship of this episode. and be sure to check out all of our Doom Eternal preview coverage.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

